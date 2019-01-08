US Navy sails in disputed South China Sea

Reuters and AP, BEIJING

A US guided-missile destroyer sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands, 西沙群島) in the South China Sea as US officials join talks in Beijing during a truce in their trade dispute.

The USS McCampbell carried out a “freedom of navigation” operation, sailing within 12 nautical miles (22km) of the Paracel Island chain, “to challenge excessive maritime claims,” Pacific Fleet spokeswoman Rachel McMarr said in an e-mailed statement.

Taiwan claims the islands, as does China and other nations.

The operation was not about any one country or to make a political statement, McMarr said.

The statement came as trade talks between China and the US were under way in Beijing, the first round of face-to-face discussions since both sides agreed to a 90-day truce in the trade dispute.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) last month agreed to put on hold planned additions to import tariffs.

Trump has imposed tariffs to pressure Beijing to change its practices on issues ranging from corporate espionage to market access and industrial subsidies. China has retaliated with tariffs of its own.

China sounded a positive note ahead of the talks with Washington this week, but the two sides face lengthy wrangling over technology and their relationship.

Talks were due to start yesterday, but there was no word from the US embassy in Beijing or the Chinese Ministry of Commerce on whether they were under way or details of their agenda.

Envoys will have “positive and constructive discussions,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Lu Kang (陸慷) said on Friday.

The US side is led by Deputy US Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish.

The Chinese government gave no details of who would represent Beijing.