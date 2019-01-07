Agencies

UNITED STATES

Man charged in girl’s death

Authorities in Texas have charged a 20-year-old man in the shooting death of a seven-year-old black girl who was killed while riding in a vehicle with her family. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office yesterday announced that Eric Black Jr was charged with capital murder in the death of Jazmine Barnes. Investigators identified Black as a suspect after receiving a tip, the office said in a statement. “Investigators do not believe Jazmine’s family was the intended target of the shooting,” the statement said. “They were possibly shot as a result of mistaken identity.” Jazmine was fatally shot in Houston on Sunday last week after a suspect pulled alongside the vehicle the girl was riding in and opened fire, authorities said.

INDIA

Air quality poor despite rain

A rainy spell early yesterday brought better air to residents of New Delhi, giving them a brief respite from thick gray smog that has shrouded the capital for the past two months, although air quality continued to be “very poor.” A measure of PM 2.5 — fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers — reached an average of 182 by 12pm, the Central Pollution Control Board said, its lowest since Nov. 4. However, pollution was still five times more than a US government recommended level of 35 to stand at “unhealthy” levels, the US embassy said.

UNITED STATES

Three killed at bowling alley

Three men were fatally shot late on Friday and four injured when a brawl at a popular Los Angeles-area bowling alley and karaoke bar erupted into gunfire that had terrified patrons, some children, running for their lives. Police in the coastal city of Torrance responded shortly after midnight to calls of shots fired at the Gable House Bowl. They found seven people with gunshot wounds. Three men were pronounced dead at the scene and two were taken to a hospital, police Sergeant Ronald Harris said. Two other men were struck by gunfire, but “opted to seek their own medical attention,” police said.

PHILIPPINES

Storm death toll hits 126

The death toll from a storm that devastated the country shortly after Christmas rose to 126, authorities said yesterday, adding that landslides caused by torrential rain were the top cause. The storm hit central and eastern islands on Saturday last week and caused massive flooding and landslides. More than 100 people died in the mountainous Bicol region southeast of Manila, regional disaster officials said. Many people failed to take necessary precautions because the storm was not strong enough to be rated as a typhoon under the government’s storm alert system, civil defense officials said. Many residents were reluctant to leave their homes during the Christmas holidays, officials added.

GERMANY

Snow paralyzes travel

Heavy snow caused travel chaos in parts of the country and Austria as authorities closed roads and train routes because of avalanche danger, and airports reported weather-related cancelations on Saturday. Munich Airport, the country’s second biggest, said 120 flights were canceled and others were delayed while workers cleared runways of snow and removed ice from planes. Police said one person died and two people were seriously injured when their car skidded into oncoming traffic on icy roads near the town of Bad Toelz.