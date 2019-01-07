US defense chief who tried to limit nukes dies at 91

Reuters, WASHINGTON

Harold Brown, an advocate of nuclear arms control who as former US president Jimmy Carter’s secretary of defense tried, but failed to win US Senate approval of a key treaty with the Soviet Union, has died at age 91, the think tank where he worked said.

Brown, a native New Yorker, was the first scientist to take the helm of the US military establishment. He was a physicist who received his bachelor’s degree at age 18 and his doctorate at 22. Brown spent his professional life initially developing nuclear weapons and then later striving to control them.

He died of pancreatic cancer at his home in Rancho Santa Fe, California, on Friday, said the Santa Monica-based RAND Corp, where Brown served on the board until his death.

“Harold Brown understood, perhaps better than any defense secretary before him, the technological complexities and unprecedented dangers of modern warfare,” RAND president and chief executive officer Michael Rich said. “He was also an educator and author who made tremendous contributions to the advancement of science and the security of the nation.”

Brown became Pentagon chief in 1977 and left in 1981, deeply disappointed that he was unable to convince the Senate to back the nuclear arms limitation treaty reached with the Soviet Union in 1979 dubbed SALT II.

As defense secretary, he also was involved in planning the botched US military mission to rescue American hostages held in Iran that ended with the deaths of eight US service members in April 1980.

“The world is a dangerous place. But it has always been a dangerous place,” Brown told the Washington Post in December 1980. “All we’re offered is a reasonable change to make things work. Because I’m temperamentally an optimist, I believe that’s good enough.”

Brown served as president of one of the top universities in the US, the California Institute of Technology, from 1969 to 1977.

Before that, he served as secretary of the US Air Force and director of defense research and engineering under former US secretary of defense Robert McNamara.