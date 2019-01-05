Depression among girls linked to social media

The Guardian

Girls’ much higher rate of depression than boys is closely linked to the greater time they spend on social media, and online bullying and poor sleep are the main culprits for their low mood, new research said.

As many as three-quarters of 14-year-old girls who report depression also have low self-esteem, are unhappy with how they look and sleep for seven hours or less each night, the study said.

“Girls, it seems, are struggling with these aspects of their lives more than boys, in some cases considerably so,” said University College London professor Yvonne Kelly, who led the team behind the findings.

The study is based on interviews with almost 11,000 14-year-olds who are taking part in the Millennium Cohort Study, a major research project into children’s lives.

It found that many girls spend far more time using social media than boys, and also that they are much more likely to display signs of depression linked to their interaction on platforms such as Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook.

It found that two in five girls are on social media at least three hours per day compared with one-fifth of their male peers. While one in 10 boys do not use social media at all, only 4 percent of girls said the same.

“The link between social media use and depressive symptoms was stronger for girls compared with boys. For girls, greater daily hours of social media use corresponded to a stepwise increase in depressive symptoms,” Kelly said.

For example, while 7.5 percent of 14-year-old girls and 4.3 percent of 14-year-old boys have reported online harassment, 35.6 percent of girls who are depressed have experienced that — double the 17.4 percent of boys who have done so. Among teenagers who had perpetrated online bullying, 32.8 percent of girls and 7.9 percent of boys were depressed.

That pattern of stark gender differences was repeated when young people were quizzed about other key aspects of their feelings and behavior, Kelly’s team found.

Social media is also closely associated with poor sleeping habits, especially among 14-year-olds showing clinical signs of depression.

While just 5.4 percent of girls and 2.7 percent of boys overall said they slept for seven hours or less, 48.4 percent of girls with low mood and 19.8 percent of such boys said the same.

Half of depressed girls and a quarter of depressed boys reported disrupted sleep “most of the time.”

The authors said the sleep disruption is due to young people staying up late to use social media and being woken up by alerts coming in to their phones beside their beds.

Their findings were published in EClinicalMedicine, a journal published by The Lancet.

“Inevitably there is the chicken and egg question, as to whether more dissatisfied children, who to begin with are less pleased with their body shape and have fewer friends then spend more time on social media,” said Stephen Scott, director of the National Academy for Parenting Research at King’s College London. “Nonetheless, it is likely that excessive use of social media does lead to poorer confidence and mental health.”

Simon Wessely, a former president of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said the researchers “still cannot definitely say that social media usage causes poor mental health, although the evidence is starting to point in that direction.”

British government ministers and National Health Service England (NHS) chief executive officer Simon Stevens have called on social media companies to do much more to limit the amount of time young people spend using their platforms.