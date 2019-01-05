Thailand braces as storm approaches

AFP, SURAT THANI, Thailand

Tourists marooned on Thai islands yesterday hunkered down as Tropical Storm Pabuk edged closer, forcing airports and ferries to close, and bringing downpours and massive sea swells hours before its expected landfall.

Boats were recalled to shore across the Gulf of Thailand, while two key airports — Koh Samui and Nakhon Si Thammarat — were shut until today, leaving tourists who remain on islands cut off from the mainland.

“Ten thousand tourists are still on Koh Phangan, but I talked to foreigners last night and they are not scared, they understand the situation,” said Krikkrai Songthanee, district chief of the island, which neighbors Samui and is famed for its full-moon party.

Pabuk, the first tropical storm in decades to strike during the peak holiday season, was expected to make landfall yesterday evening with the eye passing over Nakhon Si Thammarat further to the south.

“But all tourist islands in the Gulf of Thailand including Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, Koh Tao will be affected because Pabuk is huge,” acting Thai Meteorological Department director-general Phuwieng Prakhammintara said.

As it churns through the sea, Pabuk has picked up speed with 75kph winds stirring huge waves of up to 5m high.

Social media videos showed oil rigs being battered by waves, and tankers navigating terrifying walls of water.

With rains lashing the entire south, the department warned coastal communities to expect “inshore surges” as winds whip up the sea.

Authorities have opened evacuation shelters for vulnerable communities across Thailand’s southernmost provinces.

Pabuk is forecast to pass over the narrow neck of land between the Gulf of Thailand and into the Andaman Sea — home to the tourist resorts of Phuket and the Similan National Park, a diving paradise.

Tens of thousands of tourists have already fled the southern zone.

“It’s very empty ... the beaches are deserted of tourists,” Koh Phangan resident Pui Suriwan said.

On neighboring Koh Tao, one of Southeast Asia’s most popular dive spots, tourists and residents were bracing for a torrid 24 hours ahead.

“The weather is turning worse as the winds pick up, I’ve finished buying supplies ... there’s no gas anywhere on the island, 7-Eleven is already running out of things,” a Spanish dive instructor said. “We’re ready to bunker down.”

Flights into Surat Thani, the gateway to Koh Samui, were nearly empty yesterday morning, a rare sight in Thailand’s lucrative peak holiday season.

Thailand’s economy is heavily reliant on tourism, which was hit hard by a boat accident in Phuket in July last year when scores of Chinese tourists died as their overcrowded boat capsized in heavy seas.

Visitor numbers from China, Thailand’s biggest market, slumped after the accident.