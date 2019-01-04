US defense secretary makes very public debut

Reuters, WASHINGTON

Patrick Shanahan was on Wednesday thrust into the spotlight during his debut as acting US secretary of defense, sitting next to US President Donald Trump as he publicly disparaged Shanahan’s predecessor, lampooned the war in Afghanistan and called Syria a land of “sand” and “death.”

The former US deputy secretary of defense officially took office during the New Year’s holiday on Tuesday, issuing a statement saying that he looked “forward to working with President Trump to carry out his vision.”

Trump’s vision for the second half of his four-year term in office on Wednesday came into view as he spoke exhaustively during a Cabinet meeting about the US’ wars, and his displeasure with them.

Shanahan, a former Boeing executive, sat silently at Trump’s side, often expressionless, as television cameras rolled.

Trump suggested that former US secretary of defense James Mattis — who abruptly resigned last month over policy differences with Trump — had been essentially fired and that Mattis had failed in Afghanistan, where Taliban insurgents are becoming increasingly confident of ending the 17-year-old war on terms favorable to them.

“I’m not happy with what he’s done in Afghanistan and I shouldn’t be happy,” Trump said.

The remarks put Shanahan in a difficult position from the start of what could be a long tenure at the Pentagon, where many staff were loyal to Mattis.

Trump has suggested that Shanahan could be acting as defense secretary for an extended period.

Several candidates previously seen as potential successors to Mattis have indicated that they do not want the job, officials said.

Mattis’ public resignation could also make US Senate confirmation perilous for any hand-picked successor.

Mattis implicitly criticized Trump in his resignation letter for failing to value allies who fight alongside the US, including in places such as Syria.

Even Shanahan had been picked by Mattis for the deputy job and held him in high regard, officials said.

As deputy, Shanahan often had to fill in for Mattis in meetings, including with members of the Cabinet.

One reason Mattis resigned was Trump’s surprise decision to order the withdrawal of US forces from Syria.

Although Trump has declared victory there, critics say that Islamic State still has a toehold in Syria and could stage a comeback if US forces depart.

Trump said during the Cabinet meeting that Islamic State militants should be combated by nations in the region, including US adversary Iran.

“It’s sand and it’s death,” he said.

Shanahan has yet to detail his thoughts on the way forward in Syria, where the Pentagon is planning a gradual withdrawal of US troops over the coming months. He has also not commented on planning for a dramatic drawdown in Afghanistan.

Shanahan started the job from a somewhat weaker position, since he did not have the mandate that comes with being a Senate-confirmed defense secretary, said Seth Jones, of the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank in Washington.

“Second, the president has made major decisions on a range of these [national security] issues,” Jones said.

In one of his first meetings of the day, Shanahan told civilian leaders of the US military to focus on “China, China, China,” even as the US fights militants in Syria and Afghanistan, a US defense official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not elaborate on Shanahan’s views on China or what other guidance he gave during the meeting.