FEATURE: Singaporeans rally to save cemetery as government tries to maximize land use

Thomson Reuters Foundation, SINGAPORE

When Singapore’s government said that it would exhume about 4,000 graves in the defunct Bukit Brown Cemetery for an eight-lane highway, an unusually vocal campaign quickly grew to save one of the last remaining artifacts of the past in the modern city-state.

The cemetery, a rare patch of jungle surrounded by manicured gardens and high-rises, has about 100,000 graves, including hundreds of early Chinese immigrants. It is also considered an important relic of the Japanese occupation and World War II.

Although the cemetery closed for burials nearly 50 years ago, descendants still visit their ancestors’ graves. However, that ritual is to soon end, as Bukit Brown is scheduled to be cleared for housing by 2030.

“This is a living museum,” said Darren Koh, a volunteer with advocacy group All Things Bukit Brown, which has offered guided walks in the cemetery since 2011, when the exhumations were announced.

“We lost a lot of history and heritage in the other cemeteries that were cleared, so we were galvanized into action to save Bukit Brown,” he said, fighting to be heard above the roar of traffic and construction on the new highway.

With about 5.6 million people in an area three-fifths the size of New York City — and with the population estimated to grow to 6.9 million by 2030 — Singapore is running out of space.

The island nation has long reclaimed land from the sea and plans to move more of its transport, utilities and storage underground to free up space for housing, offices and greenery.

It has also cleared dozens of cemeteries for homes and highways.

“Planning for long-term land use in land-scarce Singapore often requires us to make difficult decisions,” the Singaporean Urban Redevelopment Authority and the Singaporean Land Transport Authority said in a statement.

Bukit Brown has been earmarked for residential use since 1991, and while the government is committed to “retaining and protecting our natural and built heritage, we need to also balance it against other needs such as housing,” officials said.

Chinese have traditionally believed that the dead must be buried and that without a proper burial the soul will not rest, but will wander about as a “hungry ghost.”

However, burial practices have changed in increasingly crowded cities in Taiwan, Hong Kong and China.

Traditional grave burials gave way to cremation and the use of columbaria to store urns with ashes. As even columbaria became crowded, city authorities encouraged people to disperse the ashes in the sea, woodlands or parklands.

“The conception of cemeteries as space-wasting activity takes precedence over the idea of cemeteries as sites of leisurely activity,” said Lily Kong (江莉莉), a geographer previously at the National University of Singapore.

“To depart from the practice of grave burial requires a significant cultural shift. In many ways, it may be said that this shift has been made,” she wrote in a 2012 paper on burial rituals.

Singapore in 1998 announced a 15-year burial period, after which bodies are dug up and cremated or interred in smaller plots.

Hong Kong — where even the columbaria are running out of space — has a six-year limit. Taiwan has similar limits, and has long encouraged cremations and eco-friendly burials.

In China, authorities in 2014 said that they were targeting a cremation rate of close to 100 percent by the end of next year.