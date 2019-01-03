Agencies

PHILIPPINES

Floods death toll climbs

The death toll from landslides and devastating floods triggered by a tropical depression climbed to 85, officials said yesterday, and 20 people were missing as rescuers slowly reached cut-off communities. Bicol, with a population of 5.8 million, was the hardest hit, with 68 killed in intense rains and landslides. Officials put three provinces under a “state of calamity” to give them access to emergency funds.

SAUDI ARABIA

Netflix pulls comedy show

Netflix pulled an episode of the comedy show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj from its Internet streaming service in the kingdom after officials complained, media reported on Tuesday. The episode of the news and comedy program in question criticized the government over last year’s slaying of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom’s consulate in Turkey.

SOMALIA

UN envoy ordered to leave

The government has ordered the UN top envoy to the troubled country to leave, accusing him of “deliberately interfering with the country’s sovereignty.” The order comes days after the UN official, Nicholas Haysom, raised concerns at the action of Somalia’s UN-backed security services in recent violence that left several people dead. “The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia, Nicholas Haysom, is no longer welcome in Somalia and cannot operate in the country,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement late on Tuesday.

GERMANY

Racist rams car into crowd

A 50-year-old man clearly intended to kill foreigners when he rammed his silver Mercedes into a crowd of people in the northwestern town of Bottrop in the early hours of New Year’s Day, injuring four, a senior government official said. “A German man deliberately drove into crowds of people ... that were largely made up of foreigners. There was a clear intention by this man to kill foreigners,” Herbert Reul, interior minister of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Bottrop is located, told reporters on Tuesday.

UNITED KINGDOM

Terrorist suspect detained

A probe into a stabbing at a Manchester railway station on New Year’s Eve that injured three people is being treated as “a terrorist investigation,” the city’s police said on Tuesday. The 25-year-old man who was arrested at the scene on Monday night is now being detained under a mental health law, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Tuesday. The suspect reportedly shouted: “Allah” and “long live the Caliphate,” during what GMP Chief Constable Ian Hopkins called a “horrific attack” on three people, including a police officer.

UNITED STATES

Romney blasts Trump

Mitt Romney, the former 2016 Republican presidential candidate and incoming US senator from Utah, sharply criticized US President Donald Trump and suggested that Trump had caused dismay around the world. In a Washington Post essay published on Tuesday evening, Romney criticized a number of Trump’s actions last month. Romney wrote that “on balance, [Trump’s] conduct over the past two years ... is evidence that the president has not risen to the mantle of the office.”