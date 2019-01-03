US fires tear gas across Mexican border

AP, TIJUANA, Mexico

US authorities fired tear gas into Mexico during the first hours of the new year to repel about 150 migrants who tried to breach the border fence in Tijuana.

The gas was used to target rock throwers apart from the migrants who were trying to cross, US Customs and Border Protection said in a statement later on Tuesday.

“No agents witnessed any of the migrants at the fence line, including children, experiencing effects of the chemical agents, which were targeted at the rock throwers further away,” the statement said.

At least three volleys of gas launched onto the Mexican side of the border near Tijuana’s beach that affected the migrants, including women and children, as well as journalists, eyewitnesses said, adding that rocks were thrown only after US agents fired the tear gas.

Agents saw “toddler-sized children” being passed over concertina wire with difficulty, they said.

Agents could not assist the children because of the rocks being thrown, so they responded with smoke, pepper spray and tear gas, they said.

Plastic pellets were fired by US agents, they said, adding that 25 migrants were detained, while others crawled back into Mexico through a hole under the fence.

Migrants who spoke with reporters said that they arrived in Tijuana last month with a caravan from Honduras.