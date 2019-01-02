Agencies

THAILAND

King’s coronation set for May

An elaborate three-day coronation ceremony for King Maha Vajiralongkorn is to be held from May 4 to 6, the palace announced yesterday, nearly two-and-half years after the death of his revered father, Bhumibol Adulyadej. The 66-year-old ascended the throne following his father’s death in October 2016, which ended a tumultuous seven-decade reign marked by coups and rounds of street violence. Maha Vajiralongkorn has bolstered his security detail and granted himself personal stewardship of the crown’s multibillion-dollar assets, which include swathes of prime real estate, banks and major companies. The monarchy is shielded from criticism by a defamation law punishing any transgressors with up to 15 years per charge.

VIETNAM

Cybersecurity law takes effect

A law requiring Internet companies to remove content that communist authorities deem to be against the state came into effect yesterday, in a move critics called “a totalitarian model of information control.” The new cybersecurity law has received sharp criticism from the US, the EU and Internet freedom advocates who say that it mimics China’s repressive censorship of the Internet. The law requires Internet companies to remove content the government regards as “toxic.” Tech giants such as Facebook and Google would have to hand over user data if asked by the government.

AUSTRALIA

Sydney gets year wrong

The spectacular fireworks show on Sydney’s harbor that rang in the new year and dazzled spectators worldwide was picture perfect, except for one element: It got the year wrong. More than 1.5 million people packed the harbor front to watch the extravaganza, and noticed a signage beamed onto one of the Sydney Harbour Bridge’s pylons had the words “Happy New Year 2018!” Photographs of the typo were shared on social media sites. “According to Sydney, it’s still 2018, so I’m going back to bed,” one Twitter user wrote.

BRAZIL

Bolsonaro to take power

Former army captain Jair Bolsonaro yesterday took office as the president promised to overhaul many aspects of life. He is no longer the outsider mocked by fellow lawmakers for his far-right positions, constant use of expletives and even casual dressing. Bolsonaro rose to power on an anti-corruption and pro-gun agenda that has energized conservatives and hard-right supporters after four consecutive presidential election wins by the left-leaning Workers’ Party. He is the latest of several far-right leaders around the world who have come to power by riding waves of anger at the establishment and promises to ditch the status quo.

UNITED STATES

Military sorry for bombs tweet

The US Strategic Command on Monday apologized for a joke in “bad taste” after tweeting that it was ready to drop something “much bigger” than the traditional Times Square crystal ball at New Year. The military force that controls the US nuclear arsenal posted, and later deleted, a video on Twitter in which B-2 bombers drop bombs, with the message: “If ever needed, we are #ready to drop something much, much bigger.” Amid the jaw-dropping and eye-raising on social media that followed, the command — whose slogan is “peace is our profession” — then tweeted an apology.