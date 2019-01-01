Agencies

ISRAEL

Brazil to move embassy

Brazilian president-elect Jair Bolsonaro has said he would follow the lead of the US and move the nation’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday. The Israeli leader, in Rio de Janeiro for Bolsonaro’s inauguration tomorrow, said that Bolsonaro assured him the embassy move is “not a question of if, it’s just a question of when.” Bolsonaro accepted his invitation to visit Israel in the next few months, Netanyahu said, adding that the Brazil-Israeli relationship would be “fantastic.” Several Israeli delegations are to travel to Brazil in the coming months to map out the full extent of bilateral cooperation in areas such as security, defense and agriculture, he said. “This is a partnership that is meant to happen, and we’re going to make it happen very fast.”

PHILIPPINES

Two dead in mall bombing

At least two people were killed and 21 wounded yesterday when a bomb believed to be detonated remotely by suspected Muslim militants exploded near the entrance of a mall in Cotabato City, Major General Cirilito Sobejana said. The bomb went off near the entrance of the South Seas mall, as people made last-minute preparations ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations. Authorities recovered another unexploded bomb nearby. Sobejana said by phone that an initial investigation showed the design of the bomb was similar to those used in the past by local Muslim militants who have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

UNITED KINGDOM

Plan on migrant crossings

London and Paris have agreed to boost bilateral cooperation over a spike in migrants trying to cross the English Channel, the Home Office said on Sunday. In the coming weeks, the two nations are to increase surveillance patrols and focus on measures to dismantle trafficking gangs and improve awareness about the dangers of sea crossings in one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. “The UK and France will build on our joint efforts to deter illegal migration — protecting our borders and human life,” Home Secretary Sajid Javid said after speaking on the phone with his French counterpart, Christophe Castaner. Attempts to cross the English Channel have been increasing since October. “More than 200 migrants have arrived on the Kent coast in small craft in the past two months. The scale of the problem is unprecedented,” MP Charlie Elphicke told the Daily Mail.

UNITED STATES

Escaped lion kills worker

A lion killed a young worker at a wildlife conservatory on Sunday after it got loose from a locked space, the Conservators Center said. Alexandra Black, 22, of New Palestine, Indiana, was killed after being attacked by the lion in an enclosure that was being cleaned at the center, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office. The lion was shot and killed after attempts to tranquilize the animal failed, deputies said. A “husbandry team” led by a professionally trained animal keeper was carrying out the routine cleaning when the lion somehow got loose, the center said in a statement. It was not clear how the lion escaped the area that was supposed to be locked, said the center, which is closed until further notice. Black had graduated from Indiana University in May with a degree in animal behavior, according to her LinkedIn page. She had been working at the conservatory for about two weeks, her family said.