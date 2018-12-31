Agencies

CHINA

Canadian faces retrial

A Canadian convicted of drug trafficking in China faces the possibility of more serious charges after a court on Saturday ordered a new trial amid tensions over Canada’s arrest of a Chinese technology executive. Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was tried in 2016, but his case has been publicized by the Chinese press following the Dec. 1 arrest of Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) on US charges related to trading with Iran. An appeals court agreed with prosecutors who said Schellenberg was punished too leniently when he was sentenced to 15 years in prison on charges of being an accessory to drug smuggling.

INDONESIA

Yet another volcano erupts

A volcano on the island of Bali early yesterday shot a new burst of hot ash into the air in the latest of the country’s several eruptions within a week. Mount Agung erupted for about three minutes, spewing white clouds of smoke and ash more than 700m into the air, the Volcanology and Geological Mitigation Agency said in a statement. The eruption of the 3,031m volcano did not prompt evacuations, and its alert status remains at the second-highest level.

FRANCE

‘Yellow vest’ numbers down

Police on Saturday fired tear gas at “yellow vest” demonstrators in Paris, but the turnout for round seven of the protests that have rocked the country appeared low. Several hundred people had gathered near the offices of several state-run television stations and the BFM TV channel shouting “Fake news” and calling for the resignation of President Emmanuel Macron. Protesters spilled onto tram lines and lobbed projectiles at police who replied with tear gas grenades and detained several people. Police said about 12,000 had joined Saturday’s rally by midday.

GERMANY

Car brings flights to a halt

A man on Saturday forced open a locked gate on the security perimeter of Hannover Airport and drove a Mercedez-Benz onto the airfield before coming to a halt underneath an airliner and being detained, police said. Flights were suspended for more than four hours. Police said a test suggested that the driver, who told them he was a 21-year-old from Poland, was under the influence of drugs and there were no indications that his actions were terror-related.

THE NETHERLANDS

Five held for terrorist plot

Dutch security forces on Saturday arrested four people in Rotterdam on suspicion of preparing for a “terrorist crime,” police said, while a fifth suspect was detained in Germany. Elite counter-terrorism units and police arrested the men and carried out searches at the locations where they were detained, Rotterdam police said. “Investigations will continue in the coming days, with the emphasis on further investigation of the nature and scale of the terrorist threat,” a brief police statement said.

UNITED KINGDOM

BBC concerned over leak

The BBC has written to Russian authorities to express concern about the safety of its staff in Moscow after it emerged that the details of dozens of the broadcaster’s journalists had been published online in apparent retaliation to the publication in the Sunday Times of eight Edinburgh-based Sputnik reporters’ details. The journalists, most of whom are Russian citizens, are identified by their legal names, which in some cases differ from their bylines.