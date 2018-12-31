Moroccan agency links Swiss man to hikers’ murders

AFP, RABAT

A Swiss man living in Morocco was on Saturday arrested in Marrakesh, for alleged links to suspects in the recent murder of two female Scandinavian hikers, authorities said.

The man is “suspected of teaching some of those arrested in this case about communication tools involving new technology and of training them in marksmanship,” the Moroccan Central Bureau for Judicial Investigations said in a statement.

The counter-terror agency added that he subscribed to “extremist ideology” and also has Spanish citizenship.

The ongoing investigation into the double murder uncovered the man was involved in the “recruitment of Moroccans and sub-Saharans to carry out terrorist plans in Morocco,” the statement said.

Danish student Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, and Norwegian Maren Ueland, 28, were found dead at an isolated hiking spot in the High Atlas mountains, south of Marrakesh on Dec. 17.

The two women were beheaded, authorities said.

Ahead of Saturday’s arrest, Moroccan authorities had previously arrested 18 people for alleged links to the murders.

The four main suspects were arrested in Marrakesh and belonged to a cell inspired by Islamic State group ideology, Morocco’s counter-terror chief Abdelhak Khiam said this week.

The head of the suspected cell is 25-year-old street vendor Abdessamad Ejjoud, investigators said.

He was identified in a video filmed a week before the murders, in which the four main suspects pledged allegiance to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, authorities said.