Trump tweets blame on Democrats

AP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump was firing Twitter barbs at Democrats this weekend as talks to end a week-long partial government shutdown remained at a stalemate.

Trump was cooped up in the White House after canceling a vacation to his private Florida club.

As the disruption in federal services and public employees’ pay appeared set to continue into the new year, there were no signs of any substantive negotiation between the blame-trading parties. Trump held out for billions in federal funds for a border wall between the US and Mexico, which Democrats have said they were intent on blocking.

Trump tweeted on Saturday that he was “in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come on over and make a deal on Border Security.”

However, there has been little direct contact between the sides during the stalemate, and Trump did not ask Republicans, who hold a monopoly on power in Washington for another five days, to keep the US Congress in session.

As he called for Democrats to negotiate on the wall, Trump brushed off criticism that his administration bore any responsibility for the recent deaths of two migrant children in US Border Patrol custody.

Trump said the deaths were “strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally.”

His comments on Twitter came as US Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen met with medical professionals and ordered policy changes meant to better protect children detained at the border.

Trump earlier had upped the brinkmanship by threatening anew to close the border with Mexico to press Congress to cave to his demand for money to pay for a wall.

Democrats are vowing to pass legislation restoring the government as soon as they take control of the House on Thursday, but that would not accomplish anything unless Trump and the Republican-controlled US Senate go along with it.

Talks have been at a stalemate for more than a week, after Democrats said the White House offered to accept US$2.5 billion for border security last Saturday.

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told US Vice President Mike Pence that it was not acceptable, nor was it guaranteed that Trump, under intense pressure from his conservative base to fulfill his signature campaign promise, would settle for that amount.

Trump has remained out of the public eye since returning to the White House early on Thursday from a 29-hour visit to US troops in Iraq, instead taking to Twitter to attack Democrats.

He also moved to defend himself from criticism that he could not deliver on the wall while the Republicans controlled both the US House of Representatives and Senate.

“For those that naively ask why didn’t the Republicans get approval to build the Wall over the last year, it is because IN THE SENATE WE NEED 10 DEMOCRAT VOTES, and they will gives us “NONE” for Border Security!” he tweeted. “Now we have to do it the hard way, with a Shutdown.”

The White House has not directly engaged in weeks with House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, who has all but locked up the support she needs to win the speaker’s gavel after the new Congress convenes on Thursday.

Pelosi has vowed to pass legislation to reopen the nine shuttered departments and dozens of agencies now hit by the partial shutdown as soon as she takes the gavel.