Canadian teacher detained in China has been released

Reuters, MONTREAL

A Canadian citizen who was detained in China this month has returned to Canada after being released from custody, a Canadian government spokesman said on Friday.

The spokesman did not specify when the Canadian was released or returned to Canada.

Earlier in the day, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation identified the citizen as Canadian teacher Sarah McIver.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this month that McIver was undergoing “administrative punishment” for working illegally.

McIver was the third Canadian to be detained by China following the Dec. 1 arrest in Vancouver of Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟), but a Canadian official said there was no reason to believe that the woman’s detention was linked to the earlier arrests.

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland did not mention the woman in calling for the release of the other two Canadians last week.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Chinese court was yesterday to hear an appeal in the case of a Canadian citizen held on drugs charges, that could further test the tense relations between the two countries.

The high court in the city of Dalian in Liaoning Province was to hear the appeal of Robert Lloyd Schellenberg from 2pm, it said in a statement this week.

A Dalian government news portal said Schellenberg was a Canadian and that this was an appeal hearing after he was found by an earlier ruling to have smuggled “an enormous amount of drugs” into China.

Canada’s government said this week it had been following the case for several years and providing consular assistance.

Drugs offenses are usually punished severely in China.

China executed a Briton caught smuggling heroin in 2009, prompting a British outcry over what it said was the lack of any mental health assessment.