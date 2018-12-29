Agencies

COSTA RICA

Five held in cocaine bust

Authorities on Thursday seized a boat carrying 500kg of cocaine and arrested five suspected traffickers, the government said. They moved on the vessel, 81km from Golfito on the southern Pacific coast, after a tip-off from US authorities who carried out a joint patrol. Two Colombians, an Ecuadoran, a Nicaraguan and a Costa Rican were detained. Authorities found the drugs in individual packets of about 1kg each, the Ministry of Public Security said. The Pacific Ocean region is “very much used to moving drugs from the south,” Minister of Public Security Michael Soto said.

UNITED STATES

Man charged in kidnapping

A New York man has been charged in the kidnapping of two children whose mother fled an ultra-Orthodox Jewish sect in Guatemala. The FBI arrested Aron Rosner this week on charges of providing financial assistance to members of the religious group Lev Tahor in an international abduction scheme. The children — 14-year-old Yante Teller and 12-year-old Chaim Teller — were kidnapped on Dec. 8 from their home in upstate New York and taken out of the country, the FBI said in court filings. The boy was spotted with Lev Tahor members at a hotel in Mexico City days after the kidnapping, the filings said. The whereabouts of the children were not clear on Thursday. The children’s mother had been a “voluntary member” of Lev Tahor, but escaped the group after the organization became increasingly extreme, the filings said. Her father, Shlomo Helbrans, founded the sect and in 1994 was convicted of kidnapping a 13-year-old in New York. Rosner transferred money on seven occasions that assisted members of Lev Tahor in the kidnapping, the FBI said. He also is accused of speaking with several “coconspirators about hotels in Mexico, as well as purchases of flights, bus tickets, credit cards and food,” according to a criminal complaint.

UNITED STATES

WWII veteran dies at 112

The nation’s oldest World War II veteran who was also believed to be the oldest living man in the US, Richard Overton, on Thursday died in Texas at 112, a family member said. Shirley Overton, whose husband was Richard’s cousin, said that the US Army veteran died in the evening at a rehabilitation facility in Austin. He had been hospitalized with pneumonia. Richard Overton was in his 30s when he volunteered for the army and was at Pearl Harbor just after the Japanese attack in 1941. He once said that one secret to his long life was smoking cigars and drinking whiskey, which he often was found doing on the porch of his Austin home.

UNITED STATES

Man shocks with testament

Alan Naiman was known for an unabashed thriftiness, but even those closest to him had no inkling of the fortune that he quietly amassed and the last act that he had long planned. The Washington state social worker died of cancer this year at age 63 and left most of a surprising US$11 million estate to children’s charities helping the poor, sick and disabled. The amount baffled the beneficiaries and his best friends. They are lauding Naiman as the anniversary of his death approaches next month. The Seattle man patched up his shoes with duct tape, sought deals at the grocery store deli at closing time and took his best friends out to lunch at fast-food joints. He earned a salary of US$67,234 but saved, invested and rarely spent on himself.