Sydney newspaper apologizes for using wrong man’s photo

The Guardian

The Sydney Morning Herald yesterday apologized after it published a photograph of the wrong person in an article about a man who allegedly shot his stepmother with a nail gun on Christmas Day.

On Thursday, the newspaper reported that Akaash Narayan, a 20-year-old man from Bonnyrigg Heights in Sydney, allegedly shot his stepmother, Ragni Narayan, in the head with a nail gun after an argument on Christmas Day.

However, the newspaper published a photograph of another man also named Akaash Narayan, who was not involved.

The photograph was taken from Facebook and published online and on page three of Thursday’s newspaper.

“I am in no way involved in this disgusting act,” he wrote on Facebook on Thursday night. “My character and reputation is being slandered because I share the same name and ethnicity as the person who committed this.”

“Your inability to investigate ... is abusive and disgraceful,” he said. “We are good people and this has tarnished me in the eyes of thousands who read your inaccurate and false information... I can promise you, Fairfax Media, I will be taking this further.”

On Thursday night, the newspaper updated its online article to include an apology to Narayan, which was yesterday printed on page two.

“A previous version of this story ‘Woman allegedly shot with nail gun by her stepson’ included a photograph that was purportedly of the stepson,” the apology read. “That photo was of the wrong person. The man pictured had no involvement in the incident. We unreservedly apologize to the man pictured for the hurt and embarrassment caused.”

In 2014, the Sydney Morning Herald and the Age published the wrong photograph of a Melbourne teenager they identified as terrorist Numan Haider, who stabbed two police officers.

Both newspapers printed a front-page photograph of Abu Bakar Alam, labeling him a “teenage terrorist.”

Alam had no connection with terrorism or with Haider, and worked at a Hungry Jack’s.

The newspapers apologized and then-Age editor-in-chief Andrew Holden said that there would be “a review into the way we verify photos downloaded from Facebook.”

The Age later published a front-page apology to Alam.