Romania to take over EU presidency

Romania is to take over the EU’s rotating presidency on Tuesday at a tumultuous time for the bloc, which is at loggerheads with the increasingly populist government in Bucharest on multiple fronts.

Several crucial events are to take place during Romania’s first six-month tenure in the presidency, including Brexit, EU parliamentary elections in which euroskeptics will vie for increased influence and wrangling over the next budget.

Ongoing tensions between Romania, one of the EU’s most consistently europhile countries since it joined in 2007, and Brussels might complicate things further.

Romania’s left-wing government has recently begun to adopt the sort of nationalist rhetoric expounded by Hungary and Poland.

All three nations are embroiled in disputes with the EU over controversial reforms that critics say undermine the rule of law.

Liviu Dragnea, head of the ruling Social Democrats (PSD) and widely seen as Romania’s most powerful man, has slammed the EU as “unfair,” claiming Brussels is seeking to deny Bucharest the “right to hold its own opinions.”

One of the main reasons for the cooling of relations between Bucharest and Brussels is the PSD’s planned overhaul of Romania’s judiciary, which the government says is aimed at clamping down on “abuses” by judges and magistrates.

However, the EU Commission has called for the reforms to be scrapped, saying they undermine the fight against corruption in one of the EU’s most graft-prone states.

European officials “have the feeling, perhaps justifiably, that these reforms are for the benefit of Dragnea,” political scientist Andrei Taranu said.

The government has proposed a criminal amnesty for politicians, including Dragnea, who was given a suspended jail sentence for electoral fraud in 2016 and is being investigated in two other criminal cases.

In this context, Dragnea’s switch to a more populist or even nationalist tone could be more opportunistic rather than ideological, Taranu said.

“He is copying the illiberal rhetoric of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban without understanding the concepts involved,” Taranu said.

However, there are no signs that the government will put its plans on hold during the nation’s EU presidency.

The amnesty decree is expected to be issued soon, with a European source warning that such a step would cross a “red line.”

If the decree went ahead, Romania would be distracted from pan-European problems and instead have to devote energy to defending itself to its partners, the same source said, adding that the country “already suffers from a lack of credibility.”

Moreover, Romania might find it difficult to speak with a unified voice, given the tug-of-war between the government of Viorica Dancila — the third PSD prime minister since 2016 — and center-right President Klaus Iohannis.

Iohannis, a keen pro-European who has frequently clashed with the government, represents Romania on the European Council.

The PSD won a comfortable election victory in 2016, but quickly sparked the nation’s biggest wave of protests since the collapse of communism with an attempt to water down anti-corruption laws.

Demonstrations have continued in the capital, Bucharest, but the PSD still enjoys solid support in poorer and more rural parts of the nation, which have benefited from recent rises in wages and benefits.