Riot police block march on Sudanese leader’s palace

AFP, KHARTOUM

Hundreds of protesters rallied on Tuesday in Khartoum, as riot police deployed heavily to prevent a planned march on Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir’s palace to call for his resignation following days of deadly demonstrations.

Crowds have taken to the streets in a dozen cities across the country since Wednesday last week, after the government tripled the price of bread.

Police vehicles and officers armed with batons could be seen around Khartoum as authorities braced for a further challenge to al-Bashir’s decades-long rule.

A journalist saw security officers stationed on the roofs of buildings along the expected route of Tuesday’s march, which was called by an umbrella labor group.

In downtown Khartoum, police fired tear gas at the protesters who were chanting: “Freedom, peace, justice and revolution is the people’s choice.”

Sudanese authorities said that eight protesters have been killed in clashes since Wednesday last week, but Amnesty International has put the death toll at 37.

The British embassy in Sudan on Twitter cited “credible reports” on “the use of live fire by the government of Sudan and of multiple deaths during several protests.”

Doctors on Monday went on strike and a group bringing together professionals from different sectors pledged to submit a demand for al-Bashir’s resignation at the demonstration.

Al-Bashir on Monday sought to tamp down the discontent by vowing to “take real reforms” to solve Sudan’s economic woes, but his statements appeared to have done little to appease the protesters angered over economic hardship.

Protesters in several cities adopted the slogan used in the 2011 Arab Spring — “the people want the fall of the regime” — and attacked offices of the ruling party.

Sudan is mired in economic difficulties, including an acute foreign-currency shortage and soaring inflation.

Inflation is running at close to 70 percent and the Sudanese pound has plunged in value, while shortages in bread and fuel have been reported across several cities.

On Tuesday, al-Bashir headed south of Khartoum to Gezira State, where dozens of protesters had earlier called for him to go.

Dozens gathered in support of the president, who gave a public address praising the crowds for welcoming him to the city of Wad Madani.

Al-Bashir said he considered the gathering a “clear response” to the “traitors, agents and mercenaries” seeking to destabilize the nation.

“We know we have economic problems ... but this all can be handled,” al-Bashir said as he blamed the nation’s economic difficulties on the West’s “blockade.”