Thai farmers excited about new law legalizing marijuana for medical use

AFP, BANGKOK

Thai farmers yesterday welcomed a new law allowing cultivation and use of marijuana for medical purposes, in an Asian first that promises an economic bonanza, but also fears that foreign companies could reap the rewards.

The Thai National Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill legalizing the use of marijuana and kratom — a traditional herb — for research and medical use. The move is a significant step for a region that levies harsh sentences for drug violations. It would also allow for the production, import and export of marijuana.

The bill, which still outlaws recreational use and has strict limits on the amount an individual can carry, requires royal assent to come into law, National Assembly member Jet Sirathronont said.

The National Farmers Council of Thailand praised the law as providing a “new economic crop” to help farmers diversify their production.

“I expect Thailand can make 100 billion baht a year [US$3.07 billion] from growing cannabis, and selling the raw material and cannabis oil,” council chairman Prapat Panyachartrak said.

However, some fear foreign companies and pharmaceutical giants are in a position to scoop up valuable patents to produce the medical cannabis and extracts.

Those holding the patents could stop Thai universities and government agencies from conducting research, said Witoon Liamchamroon, director of BioThai, a network of agricultural advocates, farmers and academics.

The Thai Ministry of Commerce had promised to “revoke” the petitions of foreign companies, he said, “but so far, we checked and there are no revocations.”

Long-time cannabis activist Buntoon Niyamabhra called on the government to cancel patent applications from foreign multinationals.

“Otherwise, Thai people will not get any benefits ... as the patent law is retroactive once the new law takes effect,” he said.

Thailand has a long history with cannabis.

Marijuana was once classified as a traditional herb before it was recategorized as a narcotic in the 1970s — which prohibited its production, consumption, sale and possession.

It remains readily available, despite high penalties for those caught smoking it.