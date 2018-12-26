Agencies

UNITED STATES

Thousands may be infected

More than 3,000 patients at a surgery center might have been exposed to HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C, the New Jersey Department of Health said. Patients who had procedures done at the HealthPlus Surgery Center in Saddle Brook between January and Sept. 7 might have been exposed, officials said. The exposure was due to “deficiencies in infection control” involving the cleaning of instruments and injection of medications, surgery center administrator Betty McCabe said, adding that 3,778 patients are being urged to get their blood tested. The health department said that the risk of infection is low and no illnesses have been reported. The department called it “an abundance of caution” to suggest that people be tested.

MEXICO

Governor dies in crash

The governor of the state of Puebla and her husband, a senator and former governor, were killed on Monday in a helicopter crash, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said. “My deepest condolences to the relatives of Senator Rafael Moreno Valle and his wife, governor of Puebla Martha Erika Alonso,” he wrote on Twitter. “I assume the commitment to investigate the causes” and “tell the truth about what happened,” he added. The two pilots and an assistant to the senator also died in the crash. The aircraft went down 10 minutes after taking off in the Santa Maria Coronango area of Puebla and the cause of the crash was still unknown. The state legislature will have to appoint an interim governor and call an extraordinary vote that must be held in three to five months, the constitution says.

UNITED STATES

Trump asks boy about Santa

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on Christmas Eve took calls from children anxious to find out where Santa was on his gift-giving journey. In one conversation, Trump asked a seven-year-old named Coleman: “Are you still a believer in Santa?” He listened for a moment before adding: “Because at 7, it’s marginal, right?” Trump listened again and chuckled before saying: “Well, you just enjoy yourself.” The first lady told a caller that Santa was in the Sahara. Several minutes later, she reported that Santa was far away in Morocco, but would be at the caller’s home on Christmas morning. She later tweeted that helping children track Santa “is becoming one of my favorite traditions!” The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Tracks Santa program became a Christmas Eve tradition after a child mistakenly called the forerunner to NORAD in 1955 and asked to speak to Santa. The program was not affected by the government shutdown. It is run by volunteers at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado using preapproved funding

ISRAEL

Barr to address parliament

Former television star Roseanne Barr on Monday said she would be traveling to Israel next month and has been invited to address the nation’s parliament. Barr said her aim is to “further my own knowledge of Jewish and Israeli history” and speak out “against the insidious and anti-Semitic BDS movement.” BDS refers to a Palestinian-led movement calling for boycott, divestment and sanctions on Israel. ABC canceled its reboot of Roseanne in May after Barr tweeted racist remarks about former US president Barack Obama’s administration adviser Valerie Jarrett. Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, whose organization is sponsoring Barr’s trip, said that “bringing an incredibly proud Jewish woman like Rosanne to Israel will be a great boost to its citizens.”