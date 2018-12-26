Disabled Venezuelans reach new heights via dance

AP, CARACAS

A stray bullet crushed Iraly Yanez’s aspirations of becoming a professional dancer eight years ago as it ruptured two of her vertebrae and left her paraplegic.

However, now the young Venezuelan dancer is pursuing her life-long passion in a wheelchair — and hoping to put her career back on track — thanks to a contemporary dance company that is helping disabled people perform.

Caracas based AM Danza works with 50 young Venezuelans who are pursuing their passion for dance, despite limitations like broken spines, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome or blindness.

Yanez, 34, joined the group three months ago and recently performed in her wheelchair in an emotional hour-long show that the dance troupe put together for its followers.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Yanez said after the contemporary dance review, Ubuntu, was held in one of the Venezuelan capital’s most prestigious theaters. “I can’t allow external issues to affect me any longer.”

During the show, disabled dancers performed alongside fully abled professional dancers to demonstrate that art knows no barriers. Some members of the audience shed tears.

Dancers with limited mobility in their legs lifted their crutches in the air in unison. A dancer hoisted Yanez from her wheelchair and lifted her above her shoulders to perform complex moves.

“Dancing is all about passion,” AM Danza director Alexander Madriz said. “You have to enjoy your possibilities and use your body to express emotions.”

Madriz has worked for two decades with dancers who have disabilities and said that thanks to them he has learned that corporal expression has no limits.

“Not everything has to be the perfect lines and symmetry that you see in contemporary classical dance,” he said.

Madriz, 47, said that the students’ love for dance has helped them overcome the numerous obstacles faced by disabled people in Venezuela, where public transport is still mostly inaccessible to people on wheelchairs, and ramps on sidewalks and public buildings are few and far between.

In addition, like everyone else in Venezuela, they have to cope with rampant medical shortages and hyperinflation that has devastated their incomes.

Yanez said that on weekdays she can spend up to three hours waiting for one of the few wheelchair-friendly buses that pass through her humble neighborhood in the suburbs of Caracas to take her to AM’s dance studio.

However, that did not seem to diminish her will to train.

She said that the dance company has allowed her to come to terms with the accident that changed her life and has made her feel like she can now “fly through the sky.”

As this year comes to a close, Yanez said she is looking forward to participating in more performances.