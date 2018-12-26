Russia envoy sees stalemate in US ties

AP, UNITED NATIONS

Relations between Moscow and Washington are “practically non-existent,” which is bad not only for both countries, but for the world, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said, adding that he sees little prospect for improvement anytime soon.

US President Donald Trump’s administration should offer some incentives to North Korea to move forward toward denuclearization, Nebenzia said on Friday last week in a wide-ranging interview with a small group of reporters at Russia’s UN mission.

The situation “is stalemated at the moment,” he said.

Russia and China have backed an easing of sanctions to spur momentum, but the US insists that North Korea must first make major steps toward eliminating its nuclear program.

“I’m concerned that it doesn’t roll back” to the 2017 era of increasing nuclear and missile tests and escalating rhetoric,” Nebenzia said. “I think that the US hopefully is starting to understand that the situation may go [back].”

As for Iran, Nebenzia said he worries about US strategy if its sanctions do not bring about the changes in behavior the Trump administration wants.

Nebenzia sees “a danger if they go to the limits.”

“I’m worried if anybody wants to go to war with Iran, and that is the enigma and the question — what is the strategy about Iran?” he asked.

He said the US and Russia need to talk about global issues, including strategic stability, terrorism, narcotics and regional conflicts, and he thinks Trump “understands pretty well that it’s better to cooperate.”

However, he said because Russia has become a major issue in US domestic politics — accused of hacking and interfering in the 2016 US elections — “and given the vulnerabilities that drift around this administration, I don’t see too bright prospects for improving [relations] any time soon.”

Looking more broadly at the US position in the world under Trump, whose overarching policy is “America First,” Nebenzia said he does not see the US retreating.

It is that the balance of power in the world is changing “and we definitely witness the rise in a multipolar world” where other centers of power not only Russia and China, but India, Brazil and Africa “all want to be a part of the world governance and they want their voice to be heard and their interests taken into account,” he said.

Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s view that Trump’s decision to pull US troops out of Syria was a good move, although he expressed skepticism about whether the announcement would become a reality.

A pullout “will be helpful and conducive to the eventual Syrian settlement” of the seven-year conflict, he said.

If and when the US leaves Syria, the US’ Kurdish allies in the northeast should reintegrate into Syrian society, and “their rights and interests should be taken into account in the final settlement,” he said.

Alluding to fears that Turkish forces could cross the border and go after the US-allied Kurdish fighters, Nebenzia added: “I think that’s the best antidote for them against any possible bad developments that might take place.”

Nebenzia said the greatest threat in today’s world is not Russia, China, North Korea and Iran as the US national security strategy claims, but terrorism — and what is needed most is “a true coalition to fight international terrorism.”

Responding to questions about Trump’s decision to cut the US force in Afghanistan in half, Nebenzia said: “Afghanistan is one country that demonstrated to the whole world that it’s impossible to defeat.”