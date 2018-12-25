Christmas pushed out in Chinese cities

AP, SHANGHAI

It took less than 24 hours for all the Christmas trees, lights and bells to disappear from a 27-story shopping and office complex in the Chinese city of Nanyang.

Even the giant teddy bear at the mall entrance was not spared, said Ma Jun, who works at a tutoring company in the building.

“Everything is gone and cleaned,” Ma said.

Christmas continues to be a shopping festival across most of China, with huge trees adorning shopping malls in Shanghai and Beijing, but a growing emphasis on traditional culture by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the systematic suppression of religion under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) are imperiling the Christian holiday’s position.

At least four Chinese cities and one county have ordered Christmas decorations banned this year, according to official notices and interviews.

Students, teachers and parents from 10 schools across China told reporters that Christmas celebrations have been curtailed.

“The ongoing local reaction against Christmas is part of the wider sentiment since Xi took power,” said Zi Yang, a China expert at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.

Xi is trying to broaden the appeal of the CCP by casting it as a crusader for Chinese tradition in a fast-changing world, Zi said.

“Therefore, foreign cultural elements such as Christmas are placed on the chopping block,” he said.

The seasonal humbug follows similar outbreaks of anti-Christmas rhetoric in 2014 and last year. It appears not to be centrally organized, but rather a spreading resistance to foreign festivals by local authorities seeking to align themselves with the growing tide of cultural nationalism.

The squeeze on Christmas is an example of how efforts to “normalize” thinking bleed into the everyday lives of many Chinese. That push exploded into view this year through re-education camps for Uighur Muslims and a crackdown on Christian churches that has continued with force in recent weeks.

In Nanyang, about 950km west of Shanghai, government officials stopped by the office and shopping complex on Dec. 16 to say that Christmas decorations would have to come down, Ma said.

An official from the city’s urban management bureau hung up when asked for comment.

Nine hours by car south, Hengyang, a city in Hunan Province, said in a Dec. 19 notice posted on an official government social media account that anyone caught holding Christmas sales or celebrations that blocked the streets would be punished.

CCP members should avoid foreign festivals and instead be “models of adherence to Chinese traditional culture,” the notice said.

Hengyang police posted a video on their official social media account of locals discussing the importance of Chinese culture and plans to avoid ostentatious Christmas celebrations.

Langfang City, just south of Beijing, banned Christmas stage performances and merchandising promotions, according to a notice circulated on social media.

Shop windows were to be stripped of Christmas stickers, and streets kept free of Christmas banners and lights. Law enforcement patrols were to be stepped up from Sunday to today to prevent illegal signs of celebration.

The Langfang Bureau of Urban Management declined to comment.

The state-run Global Times newspaper said that Western media are exaggerating China’s crackdown on Christmas and reported that the restrictions in Langfang were aimed not at Christmas, but at cleaning up roadside stalls and migrant vendors in hopes of winning a “National Civilized City” award from the CCP.