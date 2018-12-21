Japan plans to resume whaling: report

The Guardian

Japan is to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission (IWC) and resume commercial whaling next year, a report said yesterday, a move that drew condemnation from Australia, with other anti-whaling nations expected to follow suit.

Japan is to inform the IWC of its decision by the end of the year, Kyodo News said, months after the body rejected Tokyo’s latest bid to resume commercial whaling.

Kyodo quoted unnamed government sources as saying that Japan would abandon its controversial, and expensive, expeditions to the Antarctic Ocean and instead permit whaling fleets to operate in its coastal waters and exclusive economic zone.

However, a Japanese Fisheries Agency official rejected the report, saying that no decision had been taken on whether to withdraw from the IWC, which banned commercial whaling in 1986.

“Japan’s official position, that we want to resume commercial whaling as soon as possible, has not changed,” the official told reporters. “But reports that we will leave the IWC are incorrect.”

Australian Minister of the Environment Melissa Price said that Australia remained opposed to “all forms of commercial and so-called ‘scientific whaling.’”

“While we would strongly prefer Japan to remain a party to the convention and a member of the commission, the decision to withdraw is a matter for Japan,” she said.

Agence France-Presse quoted an official as saying that the agency was “considering all options,” including the possible withdrawal from the 89-member commission.

“All options are on the table, but nothing formal has been decided yet,” a Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs official said.

Conservation campaigners welcomed the possible end to whaling in the Antarctic Ocean, but warned that by withdrawing from the IWC, Japan risked becoming a “pirate whaling nation.”

“We would like to wholeheartedly celebrate an end to Japan’s whaling in the Southern Ocean, but if Japan leaves the International Whaling Commission and continues killing whales in the north Pacific, it will be operating completely outside the bounds of international law,” said Nicola Beynon, head of campaigns at Humane Society International in Australia.

“This is the path of a pirate whaling nation, with a troubling disregard for international rule,” she said.

“Leaving the IWC would set a very dangerous precedent for other international treaties and conventions,” Australian Marine Conservation Society chief executive Darren Kindleysides said. “Not satisfied with harpooning whales, it now looks like Japan is threatening to harpoon the future of the IWC.”

“The IWC has become the driving force for global whale conservation efforts in the 21st century. If Japan is serious about the future of the world’s whales, they would not leave the IWC,” he added.

Japan has previously threatened to quit the IWC, saying that the moratorium was supposed to be a temporary measure and accusing the IWC of abandoning its original purpose — managing the sustainable use of global whale stocks.

Japanese officials have claimed that populations of certain types of whale — such as the minke — have recovered sufficiently to allow the resumption of “sustainable” hunting.

At September’s IWC meeting in Florianapolis, Brazil, anti-whaling nations led by Australia, the EU and the US voted down a Japanese proposal to change the decisionmaking process — a move that would have made it easier for Japan to secure enough votes to end the commercial whaling ban.