Agencies

NEW ZEALAND

Beheaded baby seals found

Six baby seals have been found decapitated in what wildlife rangers yesterday branded a “cruel and senseless” act against a protected species. The bodies of the fur seal pups were on Monday found by a tourism operator at Scenery Nook near the South Island city of Christchurch, the Department of Conservation said. Local operations manager Andy Thompson said the animals, which are protected under the law, were estimated to be 11 months old. “We believe it’s incredibly unlikely sharks would have bitten the heads off six seals, but left the bodies untouched,” he said.

MYANMAR

Facebook deletes army links

Facebook Inc has removed hundreds of additional accounts, pages and groups from its social networks after discovering what it called “coordinated inauthentic behavior” and links to the military. The social media giant had previously removed accounts after criticism that it had failed to act on hate speech amid violence against Rohingya Muslims. Facebook in a blog post late on Tuesday said that it had removed 425 pages, 17 groups and 135 accounts from its social network and 15 accounts from its Instagram photograph-sharing service.

CHINA

Third Canadian detained

A third Canadian citizen has been detained, Canada’s National Post newspaper reported yesterday, citing the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. At a daily news briefing in Beijing, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said she was unaware of the report. Two Canadians — former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor — were detained after Canadian police arrested Huawei Technologies Co (華為) chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) on Dec 1.

SRI LANKA

Lawmakers defect to PM

Three lawmakers from President Maithripala Sirisena’s party defected to the government of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday after a dispute between the two leaders. The nation was in October plunged into crisis after Sirisena replaced Wickremesinghe without the backing of parliament. Rajapaksa failed to win a parliamentary majority and on Saturday resigned as a government shutdown loomed. Wickremesinghe was then sworn in as prime minister for the fifth time in a remarkable comeback.

SYRIA

IS kills 700 prisoners

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights yesterday said that Islamic State (IS) militants had executed about 700 prisoners in nearly two months in eastern Syria. The UK-based war monitoring group said the prisoners were among 1,350 civilians and fighters that IS had been holding in territory near the Iraqi border. The militants control a shrinking strip of land east of the Euphrates River around the town of Hajin, which US-backed forces entered this month.

TURKEY

US offers Patriot system

The US Department of State said the US has proposed the sale of a US$3.5 billion Patriot missile system to the nation. The State Department said the deal “will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a key NATO ally on the front lines of the fight against terrorism.” It comes amid US concerns that its NATO ally would buy surface-to-air missile systems from Russia.

POLAND

Pirates free kidnapped crew

All of the crew kidnapped by pirates from a container ship off the coast of Nigeria in October, including eight Polish nationals, are safe and would be reunited with their families, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday. “We would like to thank the shipowner, its coworkers and advisers for their professional handling of this difficult matter. We are grateful also to the Nigerian authorities,” the statement said. The attackers targeted the MV Pomerenia Sky, a container ship owned by Midocean (IOM) Ltd and headed for the Nigerian port of Onne.