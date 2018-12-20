South Korean silo transforms into world’s largest mural

AFP, INCHEON, South Korea

A dreary grain silo that was transformed into an enormous colorful work of art in South Korea has been named by Guinness World Records as the largest outdoor mural in the world. The painting which depicts a boy’s journey into adulthood covers the outside of giant storage containers in the port city of Incheon, west of Seoul, taking up 23,688m2.

The mural was commissioned by the city government and port authority as part of efforts to improve the negative view of aged industrial facilities, an idea which originated from the community art projects of the 1920s that swept the US and Mexico, Yonhap news agency reported.

Twenty-two artists used more than 850,000 liters of paint to tell the story — at the cost of 550 million won (US$487,000) — that reflects the seasons and resembles 16 individual book covers.

It topples the previous record holder by a significant margin — the Pueblo Levee Project in Pueblo, Colorado, at 16,554m2.

Government and port officials also hope that the mural would give a much needed boost to tourism on Wolmi Island, one of the top tourist spots near Incheon.