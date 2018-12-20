Indian journalist detained for calling leader a ‘puppet’

Reuters, GUWAHATI, India

An Indian television journalist has been detained for criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party government on social media under laws intended to ensure national security, leading to protests in the capital, New Delhi.

Kishorechandra Wangkhem was working for a television channel in the northeastern state of Manipur when he uploaded several video clips last month calling the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party chief minister, N. Biren Singh, a “puppet” of the central government led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It is nothing but a blatant abuse of the law and powers of the government,” Wangkhem’s lawyer, N. Victor, told reporters by telephone.

Victor said he planned to appeal against his client’s detention, with a hearing likely today.

India has one of the world’s largest and most diverse media industries, but its journalists often face harassment and violence. The country is ranked 138th in the World Press Freedom Index run by Reporters Without Borders — lower than Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Myanmar — as a result of censorship laws and the murder of several journalists.

Wangkhem was initially arrested on separate charges of sedition on Nov. 21, before being released on Nov. 25, his wife, Ranjita Elangbam, told reporters.

He was then detained on Nov. 27 under India’s National Security Act, which allows for detention of up to a year without trial, and has since been held at a jail in the state capital Imphal. A board of judges set up under the act approved his detention on Thursday last week.

In the posts, Wangkham criticized the state government for commemorating a north Indian freedom fighter, the Rani of Jhansi, a symbol of resistance against British colonial rule in the mid-1800s, whom he said had nothing to do Manipur’s own struggle against the British.

“Don’t betray, don’t insult the freedom fighters of Manipur,” he said in one of the posts.

The state had considered the evidence and stood by its decision to detain Wangkhem, Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur T. Charanjeet Singh said in a statement.