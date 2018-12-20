FEATURE: Malaysia targets intermediaries to end debt bondage

Thomson Reuters Foundation, KUALA LUMPUR

Under pressure to crack down on labor abuses, Malaysia is moving to eliminate intermediaries who charge millions of foreign workers exorbitant recruitment fees, leaving them saddled with debt and vulnerable to exploitation.

From factories to construction sites and plantations, the Southeast Asian nation relies heavily on foreign workers for jobs usually shunned by locals.

Many arrive having borrowed huge sums to pay recruitment agents, meaning they have to work for years earning virtually nothing — a form of modern-day slavery known as debt bondage.

In a bid to address this, Malaysia has struck a deal with Nepal to directly recruit workers there, without going through agents.

The agreement came after Nepal temporarily suspended sending workers due to concerns about their treatment.

“This is aimed at curbing human trafficking and exploitation of workers,” Malaysian Minister of Human Resources M. Kulasegaran told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. “They must not be in a bondage situation in this country and caught in a vicious cycle of earning to pay back money.”

Under the agreement, which came into effect on Oct. 29, Nepalese workers are to be hired on a government-to-government basis. Malaysian employers would have to bear all the recruitment costs, including airfare, and visa and medical checkup fees.

Malaysia is negotiating similar agreements with Bangladesh, Indonesia and Vietnam, Kulasegaran said.

Bangladesh, Indonesia and Nepal are the top providers of Malaysia’s nearly 2 million registered migrant workers, government figures show.

There are millions more without work permits.

The world’s largest glove maker, the Malaysian firm Top Glove, this month said that it would cut ties with unethical recruitment agents, after some of its migrant workers were found to have clocked excessive overtime to clear debts.

Campaigners for years have asked Malaysia to eliminate the intermediaries who charge migrants up to 20,000 Malaysian ringgit (US$4,790), a debt they often toil for years to pay off.

Debt bondage is one of the most prevalent forms of modern slavery, which affects more than 40 million people worldwide, according to the UN’s International Labour Organization.

The US Department of State’s 2018 Trafficking in Persons report put Malaysia in its Tier 2 Watch List — the second-lowest ranking — for not meeting the minimum standards in efforts to eliminate human trafficking, including debt bondage.

Since a reformist government swept into power in May — ousting a long-ruling, corruption-mired coalition — it has suspended a key recruitment firm accused of exploiting workers and initiated a review on migrant worker policies.

High recruitment fees mean that migrants often become trapped, working excessive hours in the hope of repaying their debt more quickly.

Indra, who left Nepal for Malaysia in 2011 to work on a plantation, said he had to fork out US$1,100 to pay an agent.

He managed to repay the debt within six months by borrowing money from relatives.

However, he said others are not so lucky and are instead forced to turn to moneylenders who charge monthly interest of at least 3 percent.

Migrant workers must work extra hours to service the debt as the interest builds up, but they struggle to pay it off entirely, he said.

“Many workers have to ask for overtime work, because they have no other options to survive if they don’t do that,” said Indra, who now works at a laundry firm in downtown Kuala Lumpur and declined to give his full name for fear of reprisals.