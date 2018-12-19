Agencies

MOROCCO

Slain female tourists found

The bodies of two Scandinavian women with cuts to their necks were found in a village in Morocco’s High Atlas mountains on Monday, the interior ministry said. The tourists, a Danish woman and another from Norway, were found with “signs of violence” on their necks caused by a cutting device, the ministry said in a statement. It said an investigation had been launched into the “criminal act,” without providing more details. The women’s bodies were found in an isolated mountainous area 10km from the village of Imlil in the High Atlas range. Imlil serves as a starting point for trekking and climbing tours of Mount Toukbal, the highest summit in North Africa.

UNITED KINGDOM

May sets vote for Jan. 14

Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday said the postponed vote in parliament on the country’s Brexit agreement with the EU would be held the week of Jan. 14 — more than a month after it was originally scheduled and just 10 weeks before the country leaves the EU. However, even as May insisted that she could salvage her unpopular divorce deal, pressure was mounting for dramatic action — a new referendum or a vote among lawmakers. “I know this is not everyone’s perfect deal,” May said. “But if we let the perfect be the enemy of the good, then we risk leaving the EU with no deal.”

EL SALVADOR

Infanticide suspect freed

A woman accused of the attempted murder of her newborn baby under the country’s strict abortion laws after she was raped by her stepfather was on Monday freed by a court after more than 18 months in jail. Imelda Cortez, 20, gave birth in a latrine in April last year and left the baby there. When Cortez was treated at a hospital afterward, doctors suspected that she had tried to perform an abortion. The court determined that Cortez, who had not known she was pregnant, did not try to kill her infant daughter. The child survived. As she left court, Cortez was greeted by cheering relatives and human rights activists holding signs demanding her freedom.

UNITED STATES

Diner finds pearl in oyster

A lucky diner says he happened upon a pearl while eating an oyster dish at a famous New York City restaurant. Rick Antosh was out to lunch with a friend and ordered his usual at the Grand Central Oyster Bar on Dec. 5: the US$14.75 pan roast, a stew-like dish that includes six oysters. The 66-year-old told the New York Post that he felt a small object rolling around his mouth after diving into the dish. “For a fraction of a second, there was terror,” Antosh told the Post. “Is it a tooth? Is it a filling?” Antosh said it turned out to be a pea-sized pearl. He has not had the prize appraised.

UNITED STATES

Scientists spot farthest object

Astronomers have spotted the farthest known object in our solar system — and they have nicknamed the pink cosmic body “Farout.” The International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center announced the discovery on Monday. “Farout” is about 120 astronomical units away — that is 120 times the distance between Earth and the sun, or 18 billion kilometers. The previous record-holder was the dwarf planet Eris at 96 astronomical units. “I actually uttered ‘far out’ when I first found this object, because I immediately noticed from its slow movement that it must be far out there,” Scott Sheppard of the Carnegie Institution wrote in an e-mail. “It is the slowest moving object I have ever seen and is really out there.”