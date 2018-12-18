Hundreds flee after Boko Haram attacks village

AFP, KANO, Nigeria

Hundreds fled on Sunday after Boko Haram burned their homes near Maiduguri in northeastern Nigeria, residents told reporters.

Boko Haram militants in several trucks stormed Maiborti Village 5km outside Maiduguri, firing indiscriminately and setting fire to homes, they said.

A military officer who asked not to be identified said that troops and fighter jets were deployed to the village and scrambled to push out the militants after a “fierce battle.”

It was not clear whether there were casualties in the attack, which once again highlighted the fragile security situation in the restive region.

“They [Boko Haram] came around 5:30pm and started firing in the village, which made us abandon our homes and flee to Maiduguri,” Maiborti resident Abacha Kaka told reporters.

Militia leader Babakura Kolo said the attackers were later forced out of the village by troops with aerial support.

“Unfortunately, the terrorists succeeded in setting fire to the village and burning it down completely,” Kolo said.

Boko Haram has in recent months launched attacks in a bid to capture Maiduguri, the birthplace of its founder, Mohammed Yusuf.

Last month, the militants attacked Jimmi Village just outside the city, killing one person and stealing hundreds of livestock.

In April, scores of Boko Haram fighters launched a gun and suicide attack on Jiddari-Polo, which is outside the city.

The group has attacked at least 20 military bases in recent weeks, killing dozens of soldiers and carting away weapons.