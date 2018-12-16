Australia shifts recognition of Israel

AFP, SYDNEY

Australia now recognizes west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday, but a contentious embassy shift from Tel Aviv would not occur until a peace settlement is achieved.

Canberra became one of just a few governments around the world to follow US President Donald Trump’s lead and recognize the city as Israel’s capital, but Morrison also committed to recognizing a future state of Palestine with east Jerusalem as its capital.

“Australia now recognizes west Jerusalem — being the seat of the Knesset and many of the institutions of government — is the capital of Israel,” Morrison said in a speech in Sydney.

Both Israel and the Palestinians claim Jerusalem as their capital.

Most foreign nations avoided moving embassies there to prevent inflaming peace talks on the city’s final status until Trump moved the US embassy there earlier this year.

“We look forward to moving our embassy to west Jerusalem when practical, in support of and after final status of determination,” Morrison said, adding that work on a new site for the embassy was under way.

In the interim, Australia would establish a defense and trade office in the west of the city, he said.

“Furthermore, recognizing our commitment to a two-state solution, the Australian government is also resolved to acknowledge the aspirations of the Palestinian people for a future state with its capital in east Jerusalem,” he said.

Morrison first floated a shift in foreign policy in October, which angered Indonesia — the world’s most populous Muslim nation.

The issue has put a halt on years-long negotiations on a bilateral trade deal.

Canberra on Friday told its citizens traveling to Indonesia to “exercise a high degree of caution,” warning of protests in the capital, Jakarta, and popular holiday hotspots, including Bali.

Morrison pointed to Australia’s military history in the Middle East and the country’s interest in a “rules-based” order in the region to support the shift in foreign policy.

The prime minister vowed that Australia would no longer abstain from UN resolutions that “attacked” Israel, but would instead oppose them, including the “Jerusalem” resolution, which asks nations not to locate diplomatic missions to the city.

“The UN General Assembly is now the place where Israel is bullied and where anti-Semitism is cloaked in language about human rights,” Morrison said.

The opposition Labor party said Morrison was putting “self-interest ahead of the national interest.”

“Recognizing west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, while continuing to locate Australia’s embassy in Tel Aviv, is nothing more than a face-saving exercise,” Australian Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong said in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously hailed Morrison’s initiative.

The Palestinian government will press for Arab and Muslim states to “withdraw their ambassadors” and take some “meat and wheat” style “economic boycott measures” over Canberra’s decision, Palestinian ambassador to Australia Izzat Abdulhadi told reporters on Friday.