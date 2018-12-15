Irish PM celebrates ‘historic’ change to abortion regulations

AFP, DUBLIN

The Irish parliament on Thursday passed legislation to allow abortions following a referendum earlier this year, a move hailed by Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar as a “historic moment.”

The new legislation permits terminations to be carried out up to 12 weeks of pregnancy or in conditions where there is a risk to the life, or of serious harm to the health, of the pregnant woman.

It would also allow terminations in cases of fetal abnormality that could lead to the death of the fetus either before or within 28 days of birth.

“Historic moment for Irish women. Thanks to all who supported,” said Varadkar, who supported the referendum in May in which 66 percent voted to overturn a constitutional ban on abortions.

The change means Malta is now the only EU country to totally ban abortions.

“Just over 200 days ago, you, the people of Ireland, voted to repeal the 8th so we could care for women with compassion,” Health Minister Simon Harris said on Twitter after the bill passed the upper house, referring to the Eighth Amendment of the constitution of the Republic of Ireland, which read: “The state acknowledges the right to life of the unborn and, with due regard to the equal right to life of the mother, guarantees in its laws to respect, and, as far as practicable, by its laws to defend and vindicate that right.”

“Today we have passed the law to make this a reality. A vote to end lonely journeys, end the stigma and support women’s choices in our own country,” Harris wrote.

The only step remaining in the legislative process is the ceremonial signing of the bill into law by Irish President Michael Higgins.

The vote to repeal the abortion regulations followed a pro-choice campaign.

“I want to thank the campaigners who fought for 35 years to change a nation, to change hearts and minds,” Harris said in a statement. “I want to thank the minority who fought the battle in here when it was convenient for the majority to ignore.”

“We welcome the passage of this bill and fully appreciate the importance of its enactment by year’s end so that abortion services can begin in January,” said Colm O’Gorman, head of Amnesty International Ireland. “Women have waited 35 years for this, the daily violations of their human rights must come to an end.”

However, he said some concerns remained over conditions outlined in the bill, which has been the subject of sustained and emotional parliamentary debate in recent weeks.