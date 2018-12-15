US singer’s security measures prompt facial ID data fears

The Guardian

Taylor Swift secretly surveilling her fans using facial recognition technology might sound like science fiction, but Rolling Stone on Thursday reported that the pop star has been doing exactly that in an effort to root out stalkers.

Swift has stayed silent on the report, declining to comment to reporters, but the episode has raised ethical questions for civil rights groups concerned about privacy.

“Stalkers are a generally scary phenomenon and everyone understands why someone like Taylor Swift would want to be protected against them, but this does have larger implications,” American Civil Liberties Union senior policy analyst Jay Stanley said. “It is not about this one deployment, it is about where this is technology is headed.”

According to a study by Georgetown University in 2016, about 117 million people’s identities are already in facial recognition databases and there is minimal legal instructions on how that data can be used.

“It is generally the wild west when it comes to the use of this technology,” Stanley said, adding that Illinois was the only US state with comprehensive laws on the books about how biometric technology can be accessed and used.

Critics are concerned about the implications.

The technology is not perfect and can cause security staff to target innocent people, Stanley said.

There is also the issue of how the data is collected, managed and stored, and whether it will be breached or shared, he said.

“Even if they do everything right at the Taylor Swift concert, as we see this technology spread there are going to be a lot of problems along these lines,” he said.

However, some say that the technology brings important opportunities, as long as it is ethically administered.

Mary Haskett, cofounder of a facial recognition company called Blink Identity, founded in February, said that technology would make people’s lives better.

Blink Identity uses facial recognition to enable faster entry at events for people who have opted-in and hopes to soon expand into other sectors.

“We wanted to do something with a lot of respect to privacy and turn this into something people can use to make life easier,” Haskett said.

Users enroll in the service by sending a selfie and a small sensor “about half the size of a lunchbox” captures a person’s image as they walk by.

Most people are happy to opt-in to the system in the name of convenience, Haskett said, but added that the secrecy surrounding the Taylor Swift situation is unsettling.

Critics and advocates agree and are calling for a crackdown.

“It appears that whoever set up this system was using subterfuge to get people to look into a screen and record people’s faces without their knowledge,” said Jennifer Lynch, a surveillance litigation director at the advocacy organization Electronic Frontier Foundation.

This was the first time she had heard about such secret use of the technology in the private sector, Lynch said.

“If no one had said anything about this, how would we have found out about it?” she asked.