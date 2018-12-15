US criticizes opponents’ work in Africa

AFP, WASHINGTON

The US on Thursday said that Chinese and Russian involvement in Africa was “predatory” as it announced a leaner footprint on the continent that insists on accountability in trade and peacekeeping.

In a speech billed as unveiling a new US strategy on Africa, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said that China was on an aggressive quest for natural resources, while it was increasing its military and maritime presence, and accused Russia of using the continent to seek past imperial glory.

“The predatory practices pursued by China and Russia stunt economic growth in Africa, threaten the financial independence of African nations, inhibit opportunities for US investment, interfere with US military operations and pose a significant threat to US national security interests,” Bolton said at the Heritage Foundation think tank.

China used “bribes, opaque agreements and the strategic use of debt to hold states in Africa captive to Beijing’s wishes and demands,” he said, adding that the balance of power in the Horn of Africa could shift to Beijing.

China has found ready partners in part by promising not to interfere in internal affairs.

Bolton also told African governments to expect a tighter-fisted approach to aid, with an end to “indiscriminate assistance across the entire continent.”

“All US aid on the continent will advance US interests and help African nations move toward self-reliance,” Bolton said.

Bolton said that US President Donald Trump’s “transactional history” of “making deals that are mutually beneficial” should be an encouraging sign to African nations.

He announced an initiative called “Prosper Africa” to boost US private-sector investment across the continent with a goal of offering “high-quality, transparent, inclusive” trade.

Bolton said the approach showed how the US is “the least imperial power in the history of the world.”

“In America’s economic dealings, we ask only for reciprocity, never for subservience,” he said.

Bolton said that the US was considering cutting off aid to South Sudan, which has benefited from US largesse since its independence in 2011, unless its “morally bankrupt leaders” end their internal fighting.

The competition with China and Russia comes as Washington prepares to dial down its already modest military response to the spread of Muslim militant groups in Africa.

Instead, Washington wants regional players to take more responsibility for their own security.

Bolton cited as an example the so-called G5 Sahel — a security force backed by the US that consists of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger.

He said the US would seek to “streamline, reconfigure or terminate” UN peacekeeping missions unless they “facilitate lasting peace.”

“Our objective is to resolve conflicts, not freeze them in perpetuity,” he said.

Bolton accused the UN of creating peacekeeping missions and then not looking further at how to resolve the underlying conflicts.

“We will not provide legitimacy to missions that give large payouts to countries sending poorly equipped soldiers who provide insufficient protection to vulnerable populations on the ground,” Bolton said.