Yemeni parties agree to port ceasefire

AFP, RIMBO, Sweden

Yemen’s warring parties on Thursday agreed to a ceasefire on Hodeida Port in a series of breakthroughs in UN-brokered peace talks that could mark a major turning point after four years of devastating conflict.

If implemented, the deal on the port, a key gateway for aid and food imports, could bring relief to a country where 14 million people stand on the brink of famine.

In a symbolic gesture on the seventh and final day of the peace talks in Sweden, Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs Khaled al-Yamani and rebel negotiator Mohammed Abdelsalam shook hands to loud applause — although both later voiced skepticism.

The leaders gave contradictory readings of the deal shortly after the announcement by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The week-long talks left a number of key issues unresolved. A new round is scheduled for the end of next month, with analysts predicting that the US will continue to put pressure on Saudi Arabia to end the conflict.

Under the Hodeida agreement, an “immediate ceasefire” should come into effect in Hodeida and its three ports upon signing, followed by a “mutual redeployment of forces ... to agreed upon locations outside the city and the ports.”

The UN is to play a “leading role” in inspections and management at the ports, for four years under rebel control.

The port would eventually be under the control of “local security forces” — a term the rival parties disagree on.

Al-Yamani declined to specify whether the forces would be solely state security forces, but told reporters they would report to the “central authority” — the government.

However, Abdelsalam told reporters the phrase referred to the “security forces currently present in Hodeida” — the rebels.

Saudi Arabia and its allies accuse the rebels of arms smuggling from Iran through Hodeida and Sana’a, charges Iran has denied. The Saudi-led military coalition controls Yemen’s maritime borders and airspace.

Guterres said the rivals had also reached a “mutual understanding” on Yemen’s third city of Taiz, the scene of some of the most intense battles in the conflict, to facilitate the delivery of aid. No further details were given.

No deal has been reached on the future of the airport in Sana’a or on economic measures needed to spare the population from further hunger.

The airport is to be discussed at the next round of talks, UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths said.

Al-Yamani said that the deal was the biggest step forward since the outbreak of the war, but remained “hypothetical,” while Abdelsalam said the rebels are “bound by an agreement.”

Analysts said the Rimbo talks progressed better than anticipated, two years after the last negotiations hosted by Kuwait in 2016 collapsed with no breakthrough after three months.

“The Sweden talks have achieved more than anyone expected,” the International Crisis Group said. “We have heard a different tone from the government of Yemen in these talks, and US pressure has clearly focused minds in the Gulf.”

The case of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the humanitarian crisis in Yemen were turning points for the US.

On Thursday, the US Senate approved a resolution to end US backing for the Saudi-led intervention.

The largely symbolic resolution cannot be debated in the US House of Representatives before next month, and would likely be vetoed by US President Donald Trump.