Japan begins reclamation work at disputed US base

AP, TOKYO

Japan’s central government yesterday started main reclamation work at a disputed US military base relocation site on the southern island of Okinawa despite fierce local opposition.

Construction workers dumped a truckload of sediment and bulldozed it into the sea at Henoko on Okinawa’s east coast to build a runway for a US Marine Corps base that is to be relocated from densely populated Futenma in the southern part of the island.

The central government has reversed Okinawa’s earlier ban on landfill work at the site.

Opponents of the relocation say it would not only be an environmental debacle, but also ignore local wishes to remove the base.

“I resent it strongly,” Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki told reporters. “The central government is forcibly dumping the sediment into the sea and it does not even pay the slightest attention to the will of the Okinawan people.”

Tamaki calls the one-sided decision “illegal” and has repeatedly visited Tokyo, urging top officials in Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet to postpone the landfill work and engage in dialogue.

Tamaki was in Tokyo on Thursday for talks with Japanese Minister of Defense Takeshi Iwaya.

Dozens of people in rubber boats protested the move, hoisting placards.

“Don’t kill the ocean,” one of the placards said.

“No military base needed for Okinawa’s children,” another one read.

Many Okinawans say the presence of so many US troops on the island is already a heavy burden and they want the existing Futenma air station closed and its replacement moved off the island entirely.

Tamaki, who was elected late in September on his campaign promises to block the Henoko base and further reduce US bases on the island, also visited Washington and New York last month to gain support for Okinawa from the US public and officials.

Washington’s position remains that the dispute should be resolved between Tokyo and Okinawa.

Officials in Tokyo said that the Henoko plan is the only one feasible and they will stick with it despite protests.

“In order to maintain the deterrence of the Japan-US alliance and to remove the risk of the Futenma air station, its relocation to Henoko is the only solution,” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters yesterday.

He added that the central government would work toward reducing Okinawa’s burden of hosting US troops and gaining understanding and cooperation from residents.

Tetsuro Fukuyama, a senior opposition lawmaker, criticized Abe’s government for pushing through with the base relocation.

“This is far from democracy,” the Constitutional Democratic Party MP said. “The Abe government has no compassion for Okinawa, or respect for the rule of law or respect for the will of the people.”

The plan is to build a V-shape runway on the landfill for a targeted completion in 2022 as a replacement for Futenma after its closure.