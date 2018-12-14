Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Woman jailed for stalking

A woman has been jailed after cyberstalking her ex-boyfriend, culminating in the faking of her own kidnap and assault. Jessica Nordquist, a US national, sent photographs of herself bound and undressed to her former partner, Mark Weeks, claimed to have been raped and defended herself by saying that she had been abducted by an MI5 agent. She faces deportation at the end of her four-and-a-half-year jail sentence. As well as sending scores of text messages and e-mails to Weeks, the 26-year-old created about 20 Instagram accounts to harass him, made false allegations against him and sent malicious messages to the company where they had worked together.

UNITED STATES

Man found in grease vent

A man who authorities say was possibly trying to burglarize an abandoned Chinese restaurant on Wednesday was rescued from a grease vent, where officials say he had been trapped for two days. Police and firefighters were called to a vacant building in San Lorenzo after someone heard cries for help, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said. When officials arrived, they found a man stuck inside a metal vent, the office said. Sergeant Ray Kelly told the San Francisco Chronicle that the man was in generally good condition, despite being exposed to the elements. The man was taken to a hospital and deputies were to decide later whether to jail him or issue a citation, Kelly said.

UNITED STATES

Diplomats show ear damage

Diplomats affected by mysterious health incidents in Cuba showed damage in the inner ear shortly after they complained of weird noises and sensations, according to their earliest medical exams that were publicized on Wednesday. The detailed findings were published in a medical journal nearly two years after the “health attacks” began, but they shed no new light on a possible culprit. “What caused it, who did it, why it was done — we don’t know any of those things,” said Michael Hoffer of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, who led the exams. Since late 2016, 26 people associated with the embassy in Havana reported problems that include dizziness, ear pain and ringing, as well as cognitive problems. Cuba has denied any involvement. The researchers examined 25 of those people. The patients failed a variety of tests that detect inner-ear problems associated with balance, although there were no presymptom medical records to compare.

ARGENTINA

Actor accused of rape

A television actor who participated in a video asking women to denounce sexual assaults is himself being accused of rape. Actress Thelma Fardin on Tuesday night accused Juan Darthes of raping her in 2009 when she was 16 and he was 45. Fardin said she had filed a criminal complaint in Nicaragua, where she said she was raped by Darthes in a hotel during a promotional tour for Ugly Duckling, a children’s television series. Darthes has denied the allegation. Three other women have accused him of harassment or abuse.

BRAZIL

Healer abuse claims pile up

Police are investigating accusations by 258 women that a self-proclaimed Brazilian faith healer, who became a celebrity after appearing on Oprah Winfrey’s show, sexually abused them while they were seeking spiritual guidance and treatment. Prosecutors have requested the arrest of Joao Teixeira de Faria, known as “John of God,” from a court in Abadiania, a police source said on Wednesday.