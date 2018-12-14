N China smog gets worse: Greenpeace

Reuters, SHANGHAI

Smog in northern China worsened in October and last month compared with a year earlier, environmental group Greenpeace said yesterday, as the government eases the pace at which it ramps up air quality controls at a time when the economy is slowing.

Greenpeace, in a study of official pollution data, said that small, breathable particulate matter known as PM2.5 in the capital, Beijing, was 10 percent worse over the two months than the same period last year.

Those months are closely watched as they mark the lead-up to winter, when heating systems are switched on.

China last year drew up a groundbreaking plan to cut PM2.5 emissions by at least 15 percent year-on-year in 28 smog-prone northern cities.

All but three met their targets over the period.

However, in October and last month, PM2.5 in the same 28 cities rose 4 percent year-on-year, Greenpeace said.

The cities need to cut PM2.5 by a less onerous rate of 3 percent this winter starting from this month and China has given them the freedom to set their own abatement plans.

However, the data show they could struggle to meet the targets.

“This winter is a test of whether delegating the responsibility for emissions cuts to local governments works — and what happens now that the targets are at risk of being missed,” said Greenpeace energy analyst Lauri Myllyvirta who studied the Chinese data.

The Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment, but Minister Li Ganjie (李干傑) urged local officials in a speech earlier this year not to drop their guard when it comes to controlling pollution this winter.

The ministry has warned that low wind speeds and relatively high temperatures over winter compared with last year would make it harder to disperse pollution in some regions.

“If this winter sees more average conditions, as is likely by definition and as has been the case for the past few weeks, you need to cut emissions by much more than 3 percent to hit the [air quality] target,” Myllyvirta said.

A total of 79 cities in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the coal-rich Fenwei plain and the Yangtze River Delta near Shanghai are subject to official pollution control targets this winter.

A Reuters analysis of official data showed average PM2.5 levels in the 79 cities stood at 69.8 micrograms this month, up 14 percent from the same period last year and double China’s air quality standard of 35 micrograms.

The 28 cities in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region saw average emissions rise 47 percent to 90.8 micrograms, the analysis showed, while six cities in the central province of Henan saw concentrations double from last year.

The WHO recommends levels of no more than 10 micrograms.