Amazon HQ touted as win for NY, but math is unclear

AP, NEW YORK

New York City officials touted their deal to land a new Amazon headquarters as cannot-miss mathematics. The city and state put up US$2.8 billion in tax breaks and grants. In return, they get an economic engine expected to generate US$27 billion in new tax money over a quarter-century.

“This is a big moneymaker for us. Costs us nothing,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said when the agreement was announced.

Experts said that the economic equation is not that simple.

The state’s predicted nine-to-one return on its investment was based on a widely used economic model that compares the costs of tax incentives with expected tax gains, but it did not factor in the substantial costs of accommodating Amazon’s growth in the city, economic development researchers said after reviewing the documents.

The city and state will have to spend money to educate the children of Amazon workers, improve public transportation to get them to work, collect their garbage, adjust police and fire coverage, and provide all sorts of other services for a growing number of people.

“Claiming 9-to-1 isn’t just implausible. It is a dishonest way to present the return on these incentives,” said Nathan Jensen, a University of Texas professor of government who has been critical of the way that economic development incentives are used.

The reports also do not measure the Amazon “HQ2” project against any other possible development of its intended site in the booming Long Island City neighborhood.

Four academic and think tank researchers who were not involved in the state’s cost-benefit analyses said that while its methods were standard, its scope was limited.

“It’s a standard cost-benefit approach, but it tends to talk a lot about the benefits and not a lot about the costs,” said Megan Randall, a research analyst at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. “That’s not to say that the costs will automatically override all the benefits ... [but] cities should be armed with that knowledge.”

New York State’s evaluation of the Amazon deal is based on an assumption that the company will ultimately create 40,000 relatively high-paying jobs in the city by 2034. That is the maximum number foreseen in a deal that starts with a promise of 25,000 jobs by 2028.

The state-commissioned analysis by Regional Economic Models Inc (REMI) also predicts that Amazon’s presence in the city will eventually create 67,000 other jobs outside the company, in industries from technology to real estate, to restaurants that might serve Amazon workers.

Over 25 years, all those new jobs would generate about US$14 billion in state income and sales taxes, and about US$13.5 billion in city taxes, according to the analysis and a city report also involving a REMI model.

Cuomo lauded that as “the highest rate of return for an economic incentive program that the state has ever offered.”

REMI’s analysis is deep and thorough, the state’s economic development agency said.

“Their model is widely considered to be the gold standard for economic and fiscal impact analysis, and has been recognized for its analytical depth, sophistication and flexibility,” Empire State Development spokesman Adam Kilduff said in an e-mailed statement.

The analysis might be right about tax revenue, but “it’s incomplete,” said Timothy Bartik, a senior economist at the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research and a leading expert on incentives. “You need to look at the spending side.”