Swath of US south faces wintry mess of snow and sleet

AP, CHARLOTTE, North Carolina

A storm spreading snow, sleet and freezing rain across a wide swath of the US south had millions of people in its path, raising the threat of immobilizing snowfalls, icy roads and possible power outages.

Governors and local officials in several US states declared emergencies ahead of the storm crossing several Southern states and poised to hit particular hard in portions of North Carolina and Virginia.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Saturday said that residents in some parts of the state should be ready for a lengthy fight with the storm, which was beginning to dump sleet and snow across its western mountain areas on Saturday night.

“We’re preparing for days of impact, not hours,” Cooper said, urging caution. “This weekend isn’t the time to head out to see the winter wonderland. Stay safe where you are. Getting out on dangerous roads could put your life at risk.”

Officials have urged residents to prepare emergency kits and staff off roads in affected areas.

“Virginians should take all necessary precautions to ensure they are prepared for winter weather storm impacts,” Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said.

The US National Weather Service said a “prolonged period of snow” began late on Saturday and would last until today in the region, with the heaviest snow expected in northwest North Carolina and southern Virginia.

Forecasters have said some mountain areas of North Carolina could get up to 30cm of snow or more.

Heavy rains also were expected elsewhere in other parts of the US South, creating possible floods in coastal areas.

North Carolina’s largest electric utility, Duke Energy, has said there could more than 500,000 power outages.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the sixth-busiest airport in the US, said American Airlines would reduce its operations starting on Saturday evening and that scattered cancelations were expected through this morning.

Signs of a pending monster snowfall were prevalent. Traffic crews treated roads ahead of the storm, Amtrak has canceled or modified some routes and many hardware stores sold out of ice melt.