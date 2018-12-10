Armenians vote in election testing revolution’s power

Reuters, YEREVAN

Armenians yesterday began voting in an early parliamentary election as Armenian Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sought a stronger mandate, having been elected by lawmakers to the post in May following a peaceful revolution earlier this year.

Pashinyan came to power in the wake of weeks of mass protests against corruption and cronyism in the ex-Soviet republic.

The former newspaper editor, who was jailed for fomenting unrest in 2008, represents a dramatic break from the cadre of rulers who have run Armenia since the late 1990s.

He stepped down in October so parliament could be dissolved for the early election.

Former high-ranking officials were sacked and some were arrested following the power change.

A court of appeals again on Friday ordered the detention of former Armenian president Robert Kocharyan on charges of attempting to overthrow the constitutional order.

He was first arrested in July, but freed the following month and the case was sent to the appeals court.

Kocharyan was Armenia’s second president, serving from 1998 to 2008, when mass protests erupted over a disputed election.

However, the former ruling Republican Party still dominates the parliament elected last year.

Pashinyan has said he expects yesterday’s vote to lead to a legislature that better reflects the nation’s new political landscape.

Nine parties and two blocs were taking part in the election, and opinion polls suggested that the My Step Alliance, which included Pashinyan’s Civil Contract Party, would easily win a parliamentary majority.

After taking office, Pashinyan promised there would be no major shifts in Armenian foreign policy and has offered assurances that he will not break with Moscow.

Armenia hosts a Russian military base and is a member of Russia-led military and economic alliances.