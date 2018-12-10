Fresh Paris protest puts Macron on spot

AFP, PARIS

A huge cleanup operation was under way in Paris yesterday after French “yellow vest” demonstrators clashed with riot police in the latest round of protests against French President Emmanuel Macron, but a heavy security deployment averted a repeat of last week’s destruction.

Protesters nonetheless set fire to cars, burned barricades and smashed windows in pockets of violence across the city center, clad in their emblematic luminous safety jackets, as armored vehicles rolled through the streets.

The embattled French president — whose name rang out across the Champs-Elysees as protesters shouted “Macron, resign” — is expected to address the demonstrations in a much-anticipated speech in the coming days.

Clashes broke out in cities across France, including Marseille, Bordeaux, Lyon and Toulouse, during a fourth weekend of nationwide protests against rising living costs and Macron in general.

However, it was Paris that again bore the brunt of the violence and destruction.

“Dozens of shopkeepers have fallen victim to hooligans,” Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted. “Once again, this is deplorable.”

Thick plumes of black smoke from fires rose high into the sky as police fired tear gas, while numerous shops and a Starbucks cafe were ransacked.

“The weather is crap and so is this government,” a handful of protesters chanted as light rain began to fall.

It turned to downpours by mid-evening, scattering many of the remaining demonstrators.

The outbreaks of violence were on a smaller scale than the destruction and looting of a week earlier, when about 200 cars were torched in the worst rioting in Paris in decades.

The government had vowed “zero tolerance” for anarchist, far-right or other troublemakers seeking to wreak further havoc at protests that have sparked the deepest crisis of Macron’s presidency.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe congratulated police for the operation and promised that Macron would address the protesters’ concerns.

“The dialogue has begun and it must continue,” Philippe said. “The president will speak and will propose measures that will feed this dialogue.”

Police reinforcements were boosted to 8,000 across the city, with armored vehicles deployed in Paris for the first time.

Shops and central department stores along the Champs-Elysees stayed shut with their windows boarded up to avoid looting.

The Eiffel Tower, major museums and many metro stations were also closed as parts of Paris went on effective lockdown.

More than 670 protesters were detained in the capital, many of them stopped as they arrived at train stations or meeting points carrying hammers, petanque balls and other potential missiles.

Authorities also launched an investigation into social media activity from accounts allegedly drumming up support for the protests, sources told reporters.

According to the UK’s Times newspaper, hundreds of online accounts linked to Russia were used to stoke the demonstrations.

Citing analysis by New Knowledge, a cybersecurity company, the Times said the accounts spread disinformation and used pictures of injured protesters from other events to enhance a narrative of brutality by French authorities.

Officials estimated that a total 125,000 “yellow vests” turned out nationwide throughout the day, down from 136,000 last week.