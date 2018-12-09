Agencies

BRAZIL

Hostages, robbers killed

Twelve people — including five hostages — were killed on Friday after police foiled a gang of armed robbers staging simultaneous pre-dawn assaults on two banks in the town of Milagres, officials said. The dead hostages were members of the same family and included two children, Milagres Mayor Lielson Landim told the Folha de Sao Paulo newspaper. They had been returning from a nearby airport when some of the robbers seized them. Ceara State Secretary for Security Andre Costa said in a statement that an investigation was being carried out to identify those killed and the circumstances of their deaths. Costa did not say whose bullets killed the hostages.

UNITED KINGDOM

British sailor rescued

A cargo ship on Friday rescued a British sailor after a violent storm ripped off her mast and flung her yacht end over end in the Southern Ocean as she competed in a solo round-the-world race. Sailor Susie Goodall tweeted “ON THE SHIP!!!” soon after the Hong Kong-registered MV Tian Fu arrived at her location. The cargo vessel had been traveling from China to Argentina when it diverted to reach her. Race officials have been in regular radio contact with the 29-year-old Goodall, who lost her mast 3,200km west of Cape Horn.

UNITED STATES

Man jailed for teen’s death

A Utah man who helped a teenager kill herself and filmed the act to fulfill what prosecutors called a fascination with death was on Friday sentenced to at least five years and up to life in prison. Tyerell Joe Przybycien, 19, apologized to the girl’s family, saying what he did “doesn’t deserve pity,” the Deseret News reported. The girl’s mother, Sue Bryan, condemned Przybycien as a “sociopath” who researched the fatal hanging ahead of time by carefully measuring rope, nooses and trees.

MARSHALL ISLANDS

Fishermen nets 48kg of coke

A fisherman netted more than he bargained for when he hauled in his catch to find a suspected 48kg of cocaine. The white powder, professionally wrapped and taped in plastic bags, had a street value of about US$4 million, police said on Friday. “We’re pretty sure we got all of it,” deputy police commissioner Robson Almen said. The fisherman called the police when he found the drugs last week while trawling off Kwajalein Atoll, 494km from the capital, Majuro, Almen said. Law enforcement personnel have requested US Drug Enforcement Agency assistance as the western Pacific territory does not have a laboratory capable of confirming that the substance is cocaine.

MEXICO

Cartel denies embassy attack

Officials on Friday confirmed that a drug cartel has hung up banners denying involvement in a grenade attack on the US consulate in Guadalajara on Friday last week. Several media outlets posted photographs of the banners, which read: “Our cartel totally and completely distances itself from what happened at the US embassy.” The banners were signed “Jalisco New Generation cartel.” A Jalisco State government official who was not authorized to be quoted by name confirmed the content of the banners and said they were found strung on an overpass and footbridge in Guadalajara on Thursday. The professionally printed vinyl banners read: “We are not the ones who carried out the attack” on the consulate. “You, the government, knows perfectly well who is doing things with the aim of sullying our organization’s image,” it said.