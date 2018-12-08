Agencies

UNITED KINGDOM

Buzzcock’s Shelley dies

Pete Shelley, the singer-songwriter and cofounder of the punk band the Buzzcocks, has died at age 63. The band did not elaborate on the details of his death in their announcement, but said that more information would be released later. The Buzzcocks were part of the punk revolution that began in England in the mid-1970s. Like their contemporaries, the Buzzcocks scorned what they considered the pretensions and bloated style of mainstream groups and turned out brief, stripped down songs, performed at manic speed. Their singles included Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve), Orgasm Addict and What Do I Get? Shelley, whose real name was Peter Campbell McNeish, was born in the English town of Leigh in 1955.

SPAIN

Banksy gets ‘Banksied’

The guerilla artist who puts up his work in public spaces without asking authorization is the subject of a show in Madrid featuring his works — without his authorization. “Genius or Vandal?” opened on Thursday at the IFEMA center and is to run until March 10. It has already drawn half a million visitors at its previous venues in Moscow and St Petersburg, according to a statement from the organizers. Curator Alexander Nachkebiya, who assembled the works from private collectors, describes Banksy as “a phenomenon and one of the most brilliant and important artist of our epoch.” The street artist remains something of an enigma. All he has revealed about himself is that he is British and that his hometown is Bristol.

UNITED STATES

Hart not hosting Oscars

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart on Thursday night abruptly withdrew from hosting the Oscars amid flak for past homophobic and anti-gay tweets. Two days after announcing he had landed what he called a dream gig, Hart said that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had told him to choose between apologizing for the tweets or losing the job. Hart said the tweets were from nearly a decade ago and that he has matured since then. “I chose to pass on the apology. The reason why I passed is because I’ve addressed this several times,” Hart, 39, said in a video on Instagram. “I’ve said who I am now versus who I was then. I’ve done it. I’m not going to continue to go back and tap into the days of old when I’ve moved on and I’m in a completely different place in my life,” he said. On Twitter, Hart apologized to the LGBT community. “I’m sorry that I hurt people,” he said. “I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.” The Academy must now find a new host for the awards in February.