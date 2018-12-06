Agencies

SINGAPORE

Malaysian port plan decried

The government has made a “strong protest” to Malaysia over its plan to extend the limits of a port in its southernmost state, saying that it encroached its territorial waters. The Ministry of Transport said it had asked Kuala Lumpur to reverse steps to change the port’s limits to reflect the city-state’s sovereignty in the area. Malaysian Minister of Transport Anthony Loke Siew Fook yesterday said those claims were inaccurate, adding: “The altered port limits of Johor Bahru Port are in Malaysia’s territorial sea and it is well within Malaysia’s right to draw any port limit in our territorial sea.”

INDONESIA

Mass killers hunted

Soldiers yesterday hunted for rebels suspected of killing as many as 31 construction workers in restive Papua Province. About 150 military personnel were focusing their operation at Nduga, a remote mountainous region where a state-owned contractor has been building bridges and roads. Many Papuans view Indonesia as a colonial occupier and its building work as a way to exert more control over an impoverished region. “I have ordered the chiefs of the military and national police to chase and arrest all the perpetrators of these barbaric and inhumane acts,” President Joko Widodo said in Jakarta.

CHINA

Human rights official visits

Germany’s top official for human rights was due to arrive in Tibet yesterday for a dialogue with officials after being denied permission to visit the heavily policed region of Xinjiang. German Human Rights Commissioner Barbel Kofler said she had wanted to travel to Xinjiang, where an estimated 1 million members of the Turkic Muslim Uighur minority have been held in political re-education camps. Kofler said that conditions in Tibet give her “great cause for concern” due to restrictions on traditional Buddhist culture and “excessive controls.” She is to hold talks today and tomorrow.

UKRAINE

Russian threat is building

Russia has since August been building up its forces near the border of the two countries and poses the greatest military threat since 2014, the year Moscow annexed Crimea, the commander of the nation’s armed forces said in an interview on Tuesday. General Viktor Muzhenko gestured to a series of satellite images that he said showed the presence of Russian tanks stationed 18km from the border. They increased from 93 machines to 250 during the last half of September. “It is very difficult to predict when it will occur to him to begin active combat actions against Ukraine,” Muzhenko said.

ALGERIA

Slain monks to be beatified

The Catholic Church on Saturday plans to beatify seven French monks and 12 other clergy killed during the nation’s civil war, the first ceremony of its kind in a Muslim nation. The Trappist monks were abducted by gunmen in March 1996 and their severed heads discovered two months later. Beatification is the first step on the path to Roman Catholic sainthood. Archbishop of Algiers Paul Desfarges said the ceremony would highlight the dedication of men and women who remained during the violence. “They did not hesitate to risk their lives because the most important thing for them was their relationship with others, rather than protecting themselves,” he said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Gay filmmaker wins prize

An openly gay Scottish artist who celebrated queer lives in a short film shot on an iPhone on Tuesday won Britain’s prestigious Turner Prize. Charlotte Prodger came out on top at a glitzy reception at London’s Tate Museum for a 33-minute visual compilation called BRIDGIT. The jury said Prodger’s work “meanders through disparate associations ranging from JD Sports and standing stones to 1970s lesbian separatism and Jimi Hendrix’s sound recordist.” The 44-year-old Glasgow-based artist said she felt “quite overwhelmed,” adding: “The stories that I am telling, although they are mine and are personal, are stories that a lot of people — well, I guess queer people — have experienced.”