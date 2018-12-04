Agencies

PHILIPPINES

Maria Ressa bailed

A court yesterday granted bail to the top executive of a news Web site critical of President Rodrigo Duterte’s policies after she was indicted on tax evasion charges, a case she said was “politically motivated.” The Department of Justice in October charged Maria Ressa, and her online news platform Rappler, with attempting to evade taxes by not reporting gains of almost US$3 million in the company’s 2015 tax returns. “I will continue addressing the charges with nothing other than to show they are politically motivated, and they are manufactured,” Ressa told reporters after posting bail of 60,000 pesos (US$1,148.33). The court set her arraignment for Friday. “I think the end goal of government is to try to make our team lose focus, affect morale, but in the end the mission of journalism, especially Rappler, has never been stronger,” Ressa said. “We know we are doing something right, we know that what we are doing is critically important right now.” She returned to Manila on Sunday under the threat of an arrest warrant.

CAMBODIA

Political crackdown to ease

Banned opposition politicians might be allowed back into political life and shuttered media outlets could reopen, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. In the spirit of national reconciliation and to broaden democratic space, parliament was reviewing legislation allowing “individuals who were banned from politics to resume their political activities,” the ministry said. US-backed Radio Free Asia was welcome to reopen its office, it said. The announcement comes after the EU threatened to suspend trade benefits over the controversial general elections in July, a move that would cripple the billion-dollar garment industry.

GAZA STRIP

Six sentenced to death

A military court in the Hamas-run territory yesterday sentenced six people, including a woman, to death by hanging for “collaborating” with Israel, authorities said. A total of 14 people were sentenced for “collaborating with the occupation,” with six sentenced to be hanged, they said.

INDONESIA

Papuan activists arrested

More than 500 pro-Papuan independence activists were arrested nationwide over the weekend, police and rights group said yesterday. More than 230 people, including Australian Ronda Amy Harman, were detained late on Saturday in Surabaya, an East Java police spokesman said. The crackdown coincided with rallies on Saturday to mark the Dec. 1, 1961, declaration of Papua’s independence from the Dutch.

KAZAKHSTAN

Space launch successful

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, NASA astronaut Anne McClain and David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency yesterday blasted off aboard a Soyuz from Baikonur for a six-and-a-half-month mission on the International Space Station. It was the first manned launch for the Soviet-era Soyuz since Oct. 11, when a rocket carrying Russia’s Aleksey Ovchinin and US astronaut Nick Hague failed just minutes after blast-off, forcing the pair to make an emergency landing.

GERMANY

Official questions pipeline

The government must answer urgent, growing political concerns about the planned Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project given Russia’s seizure of three Ukrainian ships and their crew off the coast of Crimea, a senior conservative said on Sunday. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, a top candidate to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel as leader of the Christian Democratic Union party, told public broadcaster ARD that it would be “too radical” to withdraw political support for the project, but Berlin could reduce the amount of gas to flow through the pipeline. She told ARD on Sunday that it was time to draw a firmer line against Russian actions, including its annexation of Crimea and its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.