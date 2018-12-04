Presidential plane collects Bush for days-long homage

AFP, HOUSTON, Texas

The US’ national farewell to former president George H.W. Bush yesterday began with the transfer of his casket aboard the presidential plane from Texas to Washington, where he was to lie in state in the rotunda of the US Capitol.

The 41st US president died on Friday at age 94 at his home in Houston.

Bush — only the second president to see his son follow him to the Oval Office — is to be honored with four days of services and tributes in Washington and in Texas, where he is to be buried on Thursday.

The high point of the commemorations is to come tomorrow, with a state funeral at Washington National Cathedral — the first presidential funeral since Gerald Ford died in 2006.

Bush was a decorated World War II fighter pilot, former head of the CIA and vice president to former US president Ronald Reagan before winning the White House.

US President Donald Trump — who has often clashed with the Bush family — has declared tomorrow a national day of mourning and said he would attend the funeral.

The week’s events began at 4:30 yesterday, when Bush’s remains were to be flown aboard the presidential Boeing 747 — made available at Trump’s direction — from Houston to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

Bush’s son George W. Bush — the 43rd US president — and other loved ones were expected to travel on the presidential jet.

Also reportedly expected to make the trip was his service dog Sully — George H.W. Bush’s spokesman, Jim McGrath, posted a photograph of the yellow Labrador near the casket on Sunday with the phrase: “Mission Complete.”

After a speech from US Vice President Mike Pence, George H.W. Bush was to lie in state in the US Capitol from the evening until Wednesday morning, under the watchful gaze of an around-the-clock honor guard. Thousands are expected to pay their respects.

The casket is to then be transported to the cathedral for Wednesday’s funeral service — the fourth held there for a former president. Dozens of foreign leaders and US luminaries are expected.

Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney told Politico that he would deliver one of several eulogies, at George H.W. Bush’s request.

The casket is to then be flown back to Houston, where the former head of state is to lie in repose at St Martin’s Episcopal Church — where the Bushes worshiped for decades — until Thursday’s funeral service.

The remains will then be transported by train for interment at the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas.

He is to be buried next to his wife, Barbara, who died in April, and their daughter Robin, who died of leukemia at age three.