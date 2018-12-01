Agencies

CANADA

Quebec requests military aid

Quebec Province on Thursday called on the armed forces for help after a violent storm cut nearly all communication links with a group of islands in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence. Only rare satellite telephones were able to connect Iles-de-la-Madeleine and its 13,000 residents with the mainland after two fiber optic sea cables were severed, Quebec emergency services said. There were major power outages and the local airport control tower had broken down, leading to the call for army help. “It’s the type of request that one makes when provincial government capacity is exceeded,” Quebec Minister of Public Security Genevieve Guilbault told reporters. On Twitter she added that a Canadian military plane would be ready to help yesterday morning. Almost 2,000 of 7,000 homes on the islands — located north of Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia — lost power in the winds, which reached 130kph, the Hydro-Quebec power company said. Electrical and other specialist repair teams were expected to have arrived with the military yesterday.

UNITED STATES

Girl gets letters of support

A Muslim girl in Massachusetts has received hundreds of letters of support after receiving threatening notes at her elementary school. The Massachusetts chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said that it had received more than 500 notes from across the country for the 10-year-old. The girl, who officials have not named publicly, is in fifth grade at Hemenway Elementary School in Framingham. School officials said that the girl found two threatening notes in her classroom storage bin earlier this month. The council encouraged people to send letters to the girl to “counteract the hateful message.”

UNITED STATES

Mystery ballot in Alaska

Control of the Alaska state government, at least for the next two years, could hinge on a mystery ballot that an election worker found on a table in a voting precinct on election day. The uncounted ballot could break a tie in an Alaska House of Representatives race. A decision on whether to count it was expected yesterday. The elections office said that the ballot appeared to be marked for Democrat Kathryn Dodge. If Republican Bart LeBon wins, his party would control the state House, Senate and governor’s office. If Dodge wins, it would set off a mad dash between the parties to build a caucus of at least 21 members needed for a majority in the House. Officials were investigating the ballot before deciding whether to count it. A recount was scheduled for yesterday.

UNITED STATES

CNN axes contributor

CNN on Thursday said that it had severed ties with a contributor after he made controversial comments pertaining to Israel and Palestine at a UN event. “Marc Lamont Hill is no longer under contract with CNN,” a spokesperson said in a brief statement published on the TV channel’s Web site. Hill, who is a professor at Temple University in Philadelphia, one day earlier called to “free Palestine from the river to the sea” — a proposal that some have linked to the Hamas militant movement. He made the remarks while speaking at a meeting at the UN held for the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. “My reference to ‘river to the sea’ was not a call to destroy anything or anyone,” Hill wrote on Twitter. “It was a call for justice, both in Israel and in the West Bank/Gaza,” he tweeted. “The speech very clearly and specifically said those things.”