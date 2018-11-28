Agenices

JAPAN

Okinawa sets US base vote

Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki yesterday said that the region is to hold a referendum on Feb. 24 over an unpopular project to move a US airbase. The symbolic, non-binding vote might draw renewed attention to the plight of Okinawans, who have fought against the Japanese-US joint plan to close the US Marines’ Futenma Air Station in an urban area and move it to a sparsely populated part of the island region. It comes also after years of local protests against heavy US military presence have fallen on deaf ears in Tokyo and Washington. Tamaki, elected in September after campaigning against the relocation plans, said the referendum would be an opportunity for local residents to voice their views publicly.

HONG KONG

Painting sold for US$60m

A nearly 1,000-year-old ink painting by one of China’s greatest literati masters, Su Shi (蘇軾), fetched US$59.5 million at auction, Christie’s said in Monday. The auction house has described the Song Dynasty work of art as “one of the world’s rarest Chinese paintings.” Entitled Wood and Rock, the ink-on-paper handscroll depicts a dragon-like old tree with withered branches and a sharp rock resting at its root. The painting was the most expensive item ever sold in Christie’s Asia, it said. Su Shi, also known as Su Dongpo (蘇東坡), was an esteemed scholar, poet, prose-writer, painter, calligrapher and statesman. The 185.5cm-long scroll is inscribed with calligraphy and the poems of four important literati of 11th-century China, as well as the seals of 41 collectors. “The number of the works securely attributed to him are very few, probably only two or three. They are extremely rare,” Jonathan Stone, deputy chairman for Christie’s Asian art department, said in an earlier preview.

UNITED STATES

Bush to get Lincoln award

Former president George W. Bush is to receive a prestigious leadership prize from the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation. The foundation on Monday said that Bush is to receive the 2019 Lincoln Leadership Prize during a ceremony on April 1 in Chicago. The annual award recognizes people for a lifetime of service in the spirit of Abraham Lincoln, the nation’s 16th president. Ray McCaskey, chairman of the foundation’s board of directors, said that much of Lincoln’s legacy was defined by his leadership during the Civil War. McCaskey said Bush also faced great challenges and demonstrated “resolute leadership” after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. In a statement, Bush said Lincoln was one of the nation’s greatest presidents and that he’s proud to accept the award bearing his name.

UNITED STATES

Car plows into pedestrians

A 70-year-old driver trying to parallel park on a New York City street on Monday lost control of his minivan and struck several pedestrians standing next to a fruit stand, killing one person and injuring six others, police said. “The car just suddenly appeared and banged into the wall backward. I was just so shocked,” said witness Jin Lin, 32, who saw several pedestrians trapped between the vehicle and the wall. It happened shortly before 7pm in Chinatown. Police said four people were hospitalized. Two were in critical condition and the other two were in serious condition. The unidentified driver, who remained at the scene, was arrested on charges of failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care.